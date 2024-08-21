Endrick is facing challenges in securing playing time at Real Madrid, which has raised concerns about his development

Since joining the club, the Brazilian teenager has found himself on the sidelines more often than he would like

As the January transfer window approaches, the possibility of Endrick moving on loan is becoming a topic of speculation

Endrick is contemplating a loan move away from Real Madrid in January to secure more playing time, as he aims to further his development.

The Brazilian prodigy joined Los Blancos this summer, alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe.

The 17-year-old has not yet made his highly anticipated debut in a white jersey, while Mbappe has already participated in two matches.

Endrick wants to be a regular player of the first-team squad this season

Real Madrid invested significantly to acquire Endrick from Palmeiras this summer, per Goal.

Although he joined the club this summer, it appears his debut is still a ways off, as Carlo Ancelotti has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, despite Endrick being the only natural striker on the team.

However, if the situation doesn't improve by the end of the year, Endrick may consider loan options during the winter transfer window, per Football Espana.

Before resorting to that, he hopes to remain at the club and become an integral part of the team.

While it's uncertain, a decision regarding Endrick's future is expected to be made in January.

Real Madrid's deadly attack

The White Angels already have a strong attacking lineup featuring Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Mbappe, along with Guler and Brahim Diaz as additional options.

Endrick's chances for game time may only arise if any of these players suffer injuries.

While his future is uncertain, he is expected to receive a reasonable amount of playing time by the end of the year.

Endrick compared to Eden Hazard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick has been compared to Eden Hazard due to their similar traits, according to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper made this observation on August 3, after Real Madrid's pre-season loss to FC Barcelona in the United States.

Courtois stressed that Endrick would improve over time and advised him to stay composed during games.

