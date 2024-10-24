The stage is set for what promises to be a tantalising affair when Real Madrid host Barcelona in Saturday's El Clasico

Both sides won their respective UEFA Champions League matches with a margin of three goals

But Barcelona are bent on not only ending Madrid's recent dominance in El Clasicos but also grabbing the bragging rights

Barcelona's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal has sent a clear message to Real Madrid ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico clash set for Saturday, October 26.

The young star was in top form as Barcelona dismantled Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League encounter, delivering a stellar performance that further showcased his immense talent.

Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts ahead of this season's first instalment of the El Clasico. Photos by Alex Caparros - UEFA and Diego Souto.

Lamine Yamal stars as Barcelona dismantle Bayern

Although Yamal didn’t find the net himself, his influence was undeniable.

He provided the assist for Raphinha’s third goal, helping to seal Barca's commanding 4-1 victory.

The 17-year-old's ability to create chances has been on full display recently, even as his own scoring touch has slowed.

Since his last goal on September 28, the young winger has shifted focus toward facilitating his teammates, registering two assists in his previous two outings.

As Barcelona prepare for the El Clasico, Yamal’s creative spark will be key.

El Clasico: Lamine Yamal's message to Madrid

Despite his personal struggles against Real Madrid—having failed to score or assist in three previous meetings, per Transfermarkt—the 17-year-old is determined to flip the script this time around.

His confidence is clear, as he stated via Madrid Zone: “We believe we are the best team, and I think we are proving it,” adding, “We will go with all our strength; may the best team win.”

While Yamal and Barcelona seem to be peaking at the right time, their rivals, Real Madrid, have had a mixed start to the season.

Despite boasting marquee names like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos have often laboured to grind out results, leaving room for doubt ahead of this season's first El Clasico encounter.

Is Lamine Yamal better than Vinicius?

Adding more intrigue to the highly anticipated clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, than Lamine Yamal.

Despite being a frontrunner for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, a former Spain star argued that the Brazilian still doesn't measure up to the young Barcelona sensation.

Lamine Yamal toys with Bayern Munich

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Lamine Yamal's extraordinary display as Barcelona dominated Bayern in their Champions League encounter.

The 17-year-old was electric throughout his 85-minute appearance, dazzling with his quick footwork and blistering pace, leaving defenders struggling to keep up.

