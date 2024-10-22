Vinicius Junior's awe-inspiring performance against Borussia Dortmund has sparked Ballon d'Or buzz among fans

The 24-year-old propelled Real Madrid to a 5-2 comeback win against the Bundesliga club in the Champions League

He scored thrice as Los Blancos inflicted a stunning defeat on Dortmund in a repeat of their 2023/24 UCL final

Vinicius Junior showcased exactly why he is a frontrunner for the 2024 Ballon d'Or with a stellar performance that left fans and pundits alike in awe.

The Brazilian winger electrified the pitch as he propelled Real Madrid to a remarkable 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Vinicius Junior hoists his jersey after completing his hat-trick during Real Madrid's 5-2 win against Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Vinicius propels Madrid to comeback win

Following a lacklustre first half that saw Madrid trail 2-0 at halftime, Vinicius turned the tide in the second half, scoring three of his team's five goals, Eurosport reports.

The comeback began when Antonio Rudiger, demonstrating his aerial prowess, headed in a goal to reduce the deficit.

Shortly after, Vinicius capitalised on the opportunity, effortlessly slotting the ball into an open net to level the score, per The Athletic.

He continued to shine, adding two more goals in the final minutes after Lucas Vazquez had completed the turnaround.

The 24-year-old's outstanding display not only halted Dortmund's unbeaten streak in the competition but also marked a significant return to form for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they defend their Champions League title.

Fans declare Vinicius Ballon d'Or winner

Following the match, fans flooded social media to express their admiration for Vini, with many arguing that he has firmly established himself as a worthy candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or.

YEN.com.gh captured a selection of reactions on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

@RMFC_team proclaimed:

"VINICIUS JR THE BALLON DOR WINNER VAMOSSSS 🔥🔥🔥"

@utdanold10 added:

"Ballon d'Or, we're coming for it."

@cristanoparody asserted:

"Bro decided to end the Ballon d'Or debate tonight."

@nathaliemayy praised:

"Vinicius is on fire!! 🔥🔥 that hat trick was insane, can't believe how good he played 😍"

@denilend8 concluded:

"VINICIUUUUUS AGAIN! One of the most deserved Ballon d'Or winners ever!"

Neymar roots for Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. voiced his strong backing for Vinicius Junior in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star expressed his belief that Vinicius has what it takes to outshine competitors such as Jude Bellingham and Rodri to secure the coveted accolade.

