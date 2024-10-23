Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal was at his devastating best as La Blaugrana demolished Bayern Munich in the Champions League

His performance combined flair and maturity well beyond his years, making it clear why many believe he is on a fast track to greatness

Yamal's explosive display on Wednesday night left football fans drooling all over him, with many labelling him the 'best winger' in the world

Lamine Yamal delivered a breathtaking performance well beyond his years as FC Barcelona dismantled Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League clash.

Despite enduring a nearly decade-long drought against the German side, Barça produced a stunning 4-1 victory on Wednesday night, with the 17-year-old Yamal playing a pivotal role.

Lamine Yamal tries to go past Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Lamine Yamal shines as Barca demolish Bayern

Though he didn’t find the back of the net, Yamal’s contribution was significant, helping orchestrate Barcelona’s dominant display.

According to Eurosport, a hat-trick from Raphinha and a clinical finish by Robert Lewandowski overshadowed Harry Kane’s first-half effort, leaving Bayern with little to celebrate.

Yamal's masterclass vs Bayern

As noted by Goal, Yamal's most crucial involvement came when his exquisite long ball found Raphinha, who controlled it deftly before slotting a low drive into the corner for the fourth strike.

While a goal would have crowned his performance, the teenager's impact was undeniable, helping end Bayern’s six-match winning streak over Barça in European competition.

After the match, clips of his dazzling skills began circulating online, showcasing the teenager’s remarkable talent.

The 17-year-old sensation was unstoppable during the 85 minutes he was on the field, tormenting defenders with his lightning-quick feet and blistering pace.

His ability to glide past opponents with ease left fans in awe, as his football intelligence far exceeds his age.

Fans heap praise on Lamine Yamal

Social media supporters, especially X (formerly Twitter), were quick to praise the young phenom.

Many were left stunned by his potential, comparing him to football's greats and predicting a meteoric rise.

YEN.com.gh gathered some fan reactions:

@j7zaza couldn’t hide his admiration:

"GOAT trajectory. There’s a reason he got the Messi & Ronaldo cosign."

@mahigm4114 marvelled at his attributes:

"🌍💎 His pace, dribbling, and creativity made the difference. Keep shining, Lamine.🚀⚽."

@Transferzone247 went further:

"Best in the world."

@BengaluruFan was simply amazed:

"Age 17... magician."

@EdParker96 made a bold comparison:

"He’s 10x the player Vinicius is already, it’s scary."

