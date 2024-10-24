The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a 10-man shortlist for this year's 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards

Two-thirds of the shortlist is made up of players who excelled at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held earlier this year

However, there are some notable absentees from the list, which includes Ghana's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the nominees for the men's categories of the CAF Awards, sparking excitement for the Awards night set for December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 2024 Awards cover the period from January to October 2024, and ten players have made the shortlist for the prestigious African Player of the Year honour.

Who are the nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards?

This elite list features standout talents, including Amine Gouiri (Algeria / Rennes), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen), and Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion).

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo / Olympique de Marseille), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), and Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco / Al Ain) were also included.

Meanwhile, 2024 AFCON stars Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria / Al Kholood), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) completed the list.

The 5 top players absent from 2024 CAF Awards

Despite the strong lineup, there are several glaring omissions from this year’s selection. Here’s a look at five top players left out of the shortlist:

5. Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea’s forward Nicolas Jackson has voiced his frustration after being excluded from the CAF African Player of the Year nominees.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a solid debut season with Chelsea, scoring 17 goals in 44 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Jackson’s goals were crucial in helping Mauricio Pochettino’s side secure a UEFA Conference League spot after a late-season surge.

Despite his notable contributions, his name was missing from the CAF list, leaving fans and pundits questioning the decision.

4. Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, also absent from the list, had a productive season, contributing to the club’s domestic and European success.

The Moroccan international returned from injury and was a pivotal figure, scoring eight goals and assisting seven in 31 La Liga appearances.

His efforts played a significant role in Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs, yet his omission likely stems from his inability to feature in the AFCON, diminishing his chances for individual recognition on the continent.

3. Victor Boniface

Another surprising absence is Bayer Leverkusen’s prolific striker, Victor Boniface.

The Nigerian forward was instrumental for his club, consistently finding the back of the net.

His contributions helped Leverkusen achieve a domestic double and reach the UEFA Europa League final, where they narrowly missed out, losing 3-0 to Atalanta.

Boniface registered 27 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances across both club and country. Despite these achievements, his name was conspicuously left off the shortlist.

2. Mohamed Salah

Perhaps the most shocking omission is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

A two-time winner of the CAF Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Salah has been a regular contender for the award, finishing as runner-up in 2019 and 2020 and securing third place in 2023 behind Victor Osimhen and Achraf Hakimi.

During the 2023/24 season, Salah scored 25 goals in 44 matches across all competitions, but his underwhelming performance at the 2023 AFCON with Egypt, coupled with his exclusion this year, leaves many questioning the decision.

1. Mohammed Kudus

Ghana’s star boy had a standout debut season with West Ham United after transferring from Ajax in August 2023.

The attacking midfielder contributed 14 goals and six assists across all competitions, often showcasing his flair and creativity.

However, the Black Stars' dismal showing at the 2023 AFCON overshadowed Kudus’ impressive performances, including two goals in two appearances.

While he excelled at club level, his international woes may have cost him a spot among the top nominees.

Why Kudus to make CAF Awards shortlist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus failed to make the final ten-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year Award.

The West Ham United star was one of the notable names left out of contention for this year's accolade.

His exclusion is partly attributed to Ghana's underwhelming performances in international and continental tournaments.

