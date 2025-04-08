A renowned Ghanaian journalist has promised to gift Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare a car

Asare’s use of public transport, even after making his debut for the Black Stars in World Cup qualifiers sparked admiration

The media personality's promise is seen as both a gesture of support for Asare’s humility and a recognition of his talent

In an unexpected turn of events, Benjamin Asare, the talented goalkeeper for both Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars, is set to receive a significant gift from Mugabe Maase, the General Manager of Power FM and TV XYZ.

Maase, known for his political talk show, made this announcement on Monday, April 7, and this is per fillascorner.blogspot.com, after Asare was seen using public transport despite his rising stature in Ghanaian football.

Black Stars of Ghana No.1 goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak to be gifted a car reportedly by journalist Mugaabe Maase. Image credit: @ghanafaofficial, Marin Tomas/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The news has generated buzz not only because of the gesture itself but also because it highlights Asare’s humble personality and his grounded nature amidst growing fame, with the Hearts custodian part of the five most amazing players in the World Cup qualifiers agaist Chad and Madagascar.

Benjamin Asare’s Rise in Ghanaian Football

Benjamin Asare’s journey to the top of Ghanaian football has been impressive. Recently, Asare made his senior debut for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, playing in Ghana’s resounding 5-0 and 3-0 victories against Chad and Madagascar.

The local goalkeeper, played all of these 2026 World Cup qualifiers games ahead of more experienced players such as Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Hearts of Oak starting lineup, including goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in a recent 2024/25 Ghana Premier League at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra. Image credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Twitter

Despite his success on the international stage, Asare has managed to remain down-to-earth, a characteristic that has not gone unnoticed by Ghanaians. His humility, combined with his growing profile as a top goalkeeper, is what has made him an even more endearing figure to football fans across the country.

The Social Media Reaction

The story behind Mugabe Maase’s promise to gift Asare a private car began when the goalkeeper was spotted using public transport ''tro-tro'' after his Black Stars debut.

Given his recent rise and status, many were surprised to see the footballer traveling by public means, which sparked a wave of admiration and support on social media. While some users mocked the idea of a high-profile footballer using public transport, others praised Asare for his humility and relatability.

The sight of Asare riding in public transport resonated with many Ghanaians who appreciated his down-to-earth nature. It sent a strong message that no matter the success one achieves, it is important to remain grounded and not let fame change one's character.

The former Great Olympics man's ability to stay humble despite his newfound fame has earned him a great deal of respect, and it is this very humility that prompted Mugabe Maase’s generous gesture.

A Gesture of Support and Admiration

During his political talk show, Mugabe Maase addressed the social media reactions surrounding Asare’s use of public transport. He expressed his admiration for Asare’s humility and decision to remain grounded despite his success.

Maase emphasized that Asare’s humility was a virtue that many Ghanaians could learn from, particularly those in the public eye.

Asare's bid to protect his No.1 Ghana role

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the matches that Benjamin Asare must excel in order to remain the staeting goalkeeper of the Black Stars ahead of the next World Cup 2026 qualification fixtures in September this year.

