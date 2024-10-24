Vinicius Junior's quest to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards has received a massive endorsement

The Real Madrid forward has been backed by one of Pele's sons, who publicly vouched for the 24-year-old

Meanwhile, the 2024 Golden Ball Awards have been slated for Monday, October 28, at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris

Vinicius Junior has received a significant endorsement from Joshua Seixas Arantes do Nascimento, one of the sons of the legendary Pele, as a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Golden Ball is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious individual accolades in football.

Who is favoured to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

In the past, icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius’ Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric have all claimed this distinguished prize.

Over the past year, Vini has enjoyed an outstanding run, positioning him as a strong candidate for this year’s award.

However, the Brazilian faces fierce competition from Manchester City's midfield general Rodrigo Cascante, Real Madrid colleague Jude Bellingham, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior's quest for Ballon d'Or glory

Vinicius’ achievements speak volumes.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s successful campaigns, capturing both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

Yet, on the international stage, his journey with Brazil fell short, as Uruguay eliminated the Selecao in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America.

Despite this setback, Vinicius' individual contributions more than made up for the disappointment.

The 24-year-old was in scintillating form for Los Blancos last season, netting 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Pele's son co-signs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Joshua Seixas Arantes do Nascimento, in expressing his support for Vinicius, highlighted the resemblance between his father and the young Brazilian star.

“Vinicius has similarities with my father,” he said, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

“He is a player who is representing, very well, the history that my father left in the world of football. I would like him to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Modric backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Similarly, Real Madrid's midfield genius Luka Modric has expressed his full support for Vinicius Junior to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

The veteran midfielder confidently backed his teammate following Vinicius' outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League.

Vinicius 'declared' Ballon d'Or winner

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that fans flooded social media with praise for Vinicius Junior, claiming his recent hat-trick solidified his case as a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

He spearheaded Real Madrid's remarkable 5-2 comeback against Dortmund in the Champions League, netting three goals to lead his team to victory.

