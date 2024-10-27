Barcelona forward Raphinha seemed to mock Kylian Mbappe after scoring in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

The Brazilian celebrated by imitating Mbappe's celebration, a playful jab at the Frenchman’s earlier disallowed goal against Inaki Pena

Los Blancos endured a night to forget as Robert Lewandowski netted twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha adding further strikes

Barcelona delivered a commanding 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in Hansi Flick's debut El Clasico.

The Blaugrana were relentless, scoring four unanswered goals that left Madrid fans in tears.

Red-hot striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal also added his name to the scoresheet.

Brazilian forward Raphinha capped off the night with a stunning chip over Andriy Lunin, as Barcelona sealed a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in Saturday night's El Clasico.

Raphinha wasn’t done adding salt to Real Madrid’s wounds after sealing Barcelona’s fourth goal in style.

Following his smooth chip over Andriy Lunin, the Brazilian mimicked Kylian Mbappe’s celebration, mocking the Frenchman’s earlier disallowed goal against Inaki Pena.

Unlike Mbappe’s effort, though, Raphinha’s goal actually counted.

Real Madrid fans slam Mbappe

Meanwhile, YEN.com,gh reported that fans of Real Madrid have picked out Mbappe for criticism after their humiliating loss to rivals Barcelona

The French superstar, who has scored eight goals since his summer arrival from PSG, struggled in his biggest chance yet to impress his new supporters.

Instead, Mbappe’s night was marred by mistimed runs that led to an unprecedented six offside calls in the first half alone—a record across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

For Barcelona, the night marked a triumphant display after also dismantling Bayern Munich midweek, while for Real, frustrations erupted as fans turned their ire toward Mbappe’s faltering performance.

