NSMQ 2024 candidate Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons

The alumnus of Kade SHTS emerged as the second-best overall WASSCE student at the prestigious WAEC International Excellence Awards

Ghanaians who reacted to the news of Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso's academic achievement have celebrated him

A member of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz team for Kade SHTS has chalked up a remarkable achievement worth celebrating.

This comes after Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso emerged as the second overall best student in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana.

An alumnus of Kade SHTS adjudged the second-best WASSCE student. Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

News of the prodigy’s academic success was made public on the social media pages of the NSMQ on Friday, April 24, 2025.

The post accompanied photos of him neatly dressed as he went for the award during the WAEC International Excellence Awards.

He received the award at the 73rd International Excellence Awards, held annually by WAEC to celebrate the best-performing candidates from Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia who took part in the WASSCE.

The event ceremony was held in Liberia on Monday, 17th March 2025.

Kade SHTS alumnus picks up an award at the WAEC excelling awards. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X

Source: Facebook

"Congratulations to Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso of the #NSMQ2024 Kade SHTS team on being declared as the Overall Second Best Candidate for WASSCE 2024. Keep soaring, Henschel!", the post on the NSMQ page in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians celebrate Kade SHTS alumus

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post celebrated Henschel Tabi Frempong-Manso on his academic achievement.

Seth Anyan Mintah wrote:

"Congratulations gentleman... keep soaring high... let the sky be the limit."

Eddyenn Armah Frempong wrote:

"Henschel, your hard work and dedication have truly paid off! Congratulations on being declared the Overall Second Best Candidate for WASSCE 2024! Keep pushing yourself to greater heights."

Nelson Amego wrote:

"This is better than winning NSMQ."

Twumasi Dankwa added:

"Thanks to Primetime for giving us (KADE SHTS & HENSCHEL) this publicity. We are very grateful to you. Our maiden appearance at the 2024 NSMQ NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP added flavour to our experiences. We look forward to another fruitful campaign this year, 2025."

Angel Kissinger added:

"Meanwhile, I know some aggregate 17 student from Adisco. If he's trolling people from such schools, you'll think he had 8 A's. The moron even said the organisers should ban schools like Kade SHS from the NSMQ competition. Empty barrels indeed make the most noise."

St James Seminary duo win WAEC awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two from St James Seminary, Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey, emerged as the top two students in the 2022 WASSCE.

Alex Opoku Manu emerged as the first overall best candidate in Ghana and West Africa, followed by Benjamin Eyram Degbey, who was named the second overall best candidate.

The awards are presented to the three overall best candidates from member countries that subscribe to the WASSCE.

