Ayisha Modi's claims that Stonebwoy caused his friend to lose $400k have been refuted by the said friend

The said friend, Kenzy, spoke in a recent video making rounds online, establishing that he still had a good relationship with Stonebwoy

The video has garnered significant traction online, considering the frenzy surrounding Stonebwoy and Aysiha Modi's feud

An individual believed to be Kenzy, Stonebwoy's friend, has reacted to Ayisha Modi's claims that he lost $400k because of the musician.

Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi fell out about three years ago.

However, the controversial music executive's comments about King Paluta revived the long-standing feud, leading to a live interaction in which she made some unfounded claims.

In a clip culled from the live interaction, Ayisha Modi established she does not intend to get back on good terms with Stonebwoy ever since she left the musician's Bhim Nation camp in 2022.

"My fight with Stonebwoy is for a lifetime. I'll never speak with him till I die, she said."

Despite her stance, Aysiha Modi insinuated that Stonebwoy had made attempts to patch things up with her.

She claimed that Stonebwoy made a recent attempt through Kenzy, a friend who is based abroad, to act as a bridge to her.

"I had not spoken to Stonebwoy in three years. He came and begged Kenzy. But even Kenzy, if I tell you what Stonebwoy has done to him, you'll marvel. Kenzy lost over $400k because of Stonebwoy."

Ayisha Modi made the claims after one of Stonebwoy's fans, who was the musician's former bodyguard, called her a fraudster.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kenzy refuted Ayisha Modi's claims.

Kenzy expressed his shock about the rumours of his colossal loss and established that he and the musician were still good friends.

"I've seen videos that Stonebwoy duped me of $400k and stuff, that's not true. Stonebwoy and I have a personal relationship. And if there was something there like that, I'd have called him myself," he said.

Video of Ayisha Modi's claims

Kenzy's reply to Ayisha Modi's claims

GH reacts to Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's feud

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's feud after the former's claims were refuted.

The Tudu Guy 💰😹 said:

"Ghana financier modi said a lot about you that stone did you bad she helped you bla bla bla 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Nakay wrote:

"It's funny how people are doing the most to bring @Stonebwoy down but mandem keeps flourishing, mandem no be ordinary, accident sef no fit kill am."

⚔️𝙽𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝙺𝚠𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝟷𝟶🤴🏿remarked:

"The truth will be exposed , how they keep trying to bring him down but God no Dey sleep."

STONEBWOY LOVERS ❤️ shared:

"Asem ooo they just want to see him down …but they don’t know that if you tourch Gods anointed one you tourch God."

Queen Cardi commented:

"If u like it or not Stonebwoy will go far than where he is now Amen 🙏 BHIM till my last breath 🔥🔥."

GoldenGirl 2333 added:

"Stonebwoy has really suffered this year😂😂😂 lies upon lies😂😂.

Ayisha Modi claims Stonebwoy wronged Samini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi had shed more light on what ensued between Stonebwoy's relationship with his label boss, Samini.

She alleged that Stonebwoy's mentor, Samini, sent her numerous screenshots of a list of bad deeds he reportedly committed against him, with evidence.

Ayisha Modi stated that despite receiving the complaints from Samini, she still chose to ignore them and continued to support Stonebwoy to excel even further.

