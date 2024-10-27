Arsenal will face Liverpool in a crucial English Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

There will be two Ghanaian players involved in action with Thomas Partey expected to start for the Gunners

Several Ghanaian players have featured in the top English Premier League game from the past and presently

Games between Arsenal and Liverpool are mostly potential title deciders regardless of what time of the season it happens.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, the two English giants will their rivalry in the Premier League, with Arsenal having the chance of cutting down Liverpool's lead at the top of the table while the red could extend their advantage in the new campaign.

Arsenal has come close to winning the title in the last two seasons despite Manchester City's dominance while Liverpool are the only team to beat Citizens to the championship in the last six campaigns.

Ahead of this afternoon's game at the Emirates, Yen.com.gh looks at the four Ghanaian players to have represented either of the two clubs in the mouthwatering fixture.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal

One of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League since his move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal. Partey is set to make another appearance for the Gunners against the Reds as Arsenal hopes to bounce back from the defeat to Bournemouth last week.

The Black Stars captain has been a key figure at the emirates this season, starring in all eight Premier League games, including scoring an important goal against Aston Villa, per Transfermarkt.

Partey has made five appearances in games involving Arsenal and Liverpool, as reported by StatMuse.

Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal

Currently with Crystal Palace after leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Nketiah is still available to play for Ghana despite making two friendly appearances for England.

The English-born Ghanaian has made four appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal against Liverpool. In those four games, Nketiah clocked only 40 minutes of action.

Emmanuel Frimpong - Arsenal

Considered a cult-hero at Arsenal, the former Ghana international spent most of his career at the developmental stages with the Gunners. His only appearance for Arsenal against Liverpool ended controversially after he picked a red card in the second half. He last only 69 minutes of that game.

Jarrel Quansah - Liverpool

Quansah, the youngest on the list, is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool against Arsenal but has twice faced the Gunners, and even netted against them in the FA Cup. He could be given the opportunity against Arsenal on Sunday.

