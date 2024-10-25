Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been spending time with his daughter ahead of the big game against Liverpool

The Black Stars midfielder is expected to start the game against Liverpool on Sunday as Arsenal eye a return to winning ways

Partey has recovered from an illness that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan

Ghana and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, has taken fatherhood with bliss after sharing a beautiful moment with his child.

The Black Stars player and his Arsenal teammates are preparing for one of the biggest game of the season in England, as the Gunners welcome Liverpool to the Emirates.

Partey, an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad, will be hoping the title-chasers bounce back from last week's defeat to Bournemouth when they engage the Reds.

Thomas Partey shares adorable moment with daughter ahead of Liverpool game. Photo: Julian Finney Instagram/ @thomaspartey5.

Meanwhile, before the game, the 31-year-old spent time with family, having a moment with his toddler.

In a photos shared on social media, Partey is seen in playful mood with his daughter.

The former Atletico Madrid star and model girlfriend Janine Mackson welcomed their first child together in 2024.

The couple are reported to have had a private wedding.

Partey, however, missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers early this month after falling ill, preventing him from flying to Ghana for the matches against Sudan.

Without the captain, the Black Stars drew and lost in the two matches against the North Africans.

Partey influential to Arsenal's success

The Ghanaian midfielder has been pivotal to Arsenal campaign, and has featured in all eight Premier League games this season, per Transfermarkt.

Partey's presence has contributed to most of their wins in recent years and his absence has always been monumental.

Ahead of the match against Liverpool, he would be expected to be at his best once again if the Gunners are to get a good result.

