Manchester United fans turn the heat on one player after defeat to West Ham

Manchester United fans expressed their frustration with one player in particular following the team's disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Red Devils had hoped to build on last week’s 2-1 victory over Brentford but failed to capitalise on multiple first-half chances, with Diogo Dalot’s shocking miss symbolizing their struggles.

The game took a turn for the worse when substitute Crysencio Summerville put West Ham ahead in the 74th minute after Alejandro Garnacho lost possession, allowing the hosts to launch a decisive attack.

Casemiro briefly salvaged hope for United with an 81st-minute equalizer, but West Ham had the final say in the 92nd minute. Jarrod Bowen converted a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt fouled Danny Ings in the box.

Fans were quick to criticize Garnacho's wasteful performance, taking to social media to air their frustrations.

The young Argentine struggled throughout, registering three shots off target and losing possession 16 times, according to Sofascore, as United left the capital empty-handed.

One said: “Ten Hag treating Rashford as a bench player and Garnacho as a star player. This man has lost his mind I’m afraid.”

Another added: “Garnacho, terrible technique you know worst finisher in our front line.”

With a third saying: “I’ve deeped it Garnacho shoots like he’s tryna hit the roof of the net every time.”

A fourth said: "Garnacho costing us yet another game. Not even fully on him anymore as the manager fails to ever take him off the pitch."

With a fifth agreeing: "Garnacho doesn’t really offer anything more than just trying very hard. No quality whatsoever but he plays all the time."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh