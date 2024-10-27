Ghana's Thomas Partey was the toast of football fans online following his impressive performance at right-back for Arsenal

The 31-year-old lasted full throttle for the Gunners as they shared the spoils with Liverpool at the Emirates

He could be afforded some rest when Arsenal take on Preston in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, October 30

Thomas Partey's remarkable performance against Liverpool has earned him widespread admiration from fans and pundits alike after he adapted brilliantly to an unconventional role in Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw with the Reds.

With Arsenal grappling with injuries and suspensions, manager Mikel Arteta had to rethink his strategy, making the Ghanaian midfielder a surprising choice for right-back.

Thomas Partey gave Luis Diaz a good run for his money during Arsenal's stalemate with Liverpool. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Partey at right back

Starting alongside Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, it was clear Partey would be stationed on the defensive flank—a position not traditionally suited to his skill set but one he has handled previously, as shown in his solid display against Southampton earlier in the season, per Football London.

Matched up against the speedy Luis Diaz, many anticipated Partey would struggle.

Instead, he delivered an outstanding performance that highlighted his adaptability.

Partey's performance vs Liverpool

According to Sofascore data, the 31-year-old played the full match and contributed decisively on both ends of the field.

He registered three clearances, one blocked shot, and an interception, all while completing five successful tackles, winning nine ground duels, and dominating in the air with four aerial duels.

Partey's impact extended to his offensive contribution as well, with 79 touches and an impressive 87% pass completion rate.

His solid play showcased his versatility. He kept Arsenal steady on the right side and also helped the team’s build-up play.

Fans praise Partey

Following the match, fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Partey's efforts.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the standout reactions:

@BoxMidfield celebrated his versatility:

“Partey RB. Another masterclass.”

@AfcBanks_ highlighted his adaptability:

“Thomas Teye Partey is the true definition of a versatile player ❤️🔥.”

@Gooner_Eurychus simply stated,

“Thomas Partey is class.”

@djbeech_ shared high praise:

“Best I’ve ever seen him defend.”

@Dmmanz_ noted his consistency:

“He’s been this good for a while.”

@parteysznx wrapped it up, saying,

“Thomas Partey has been unreal 👏👏.”

