Arsenal’s Thomas Partey Receives Rave Reviews After Masterclass Display vs Liverpool
- Ghana's Thomas Partey was the toast of football fans online following his impressive performance at right-back for Arsenal
- The 31-year-old lasted full throttle for the Gunners as they shared the spoils with Liverpool at the Emirates
- He could be afforded some rest when Arsenal take on Preston in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, October 30
Thomas Partey's remarkable performance against Liverpool has earned him widespread admiration from fans and pundits alike after he adapted brilliantly to an unconventional role in Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw with the Reds.
With Arsenal grappling with injuries and suspensions, manager Mikel Arteta had to rethink his strategy, making the Ghanaian midfielder a surprising choice for right-back.
Partey at right back
Starting alongside Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, it was clear Partey would be stationed on the defensive flank—a position not traditionally suited to his skill set but one he has handled previously, as shown in his solid display against Southampton earlier in the season, per Football London.
Matched up against the speedy Luis Diaz, many anticipated Partey would struggle.
Instead, he delivered an outstanding performance that highlighted his adaptability.
Partey's performance vs Liverpool
According to Sofascore data, the 31-year-old played the full match and contributed decisively on both ends of the field.
He registered three clearances, one blocked shot, and an interception, all while completing five successful tackles, winning nine ground duels, and dominating in the air with four aerial duels.
Partey's impact extended to his offensive contribution as well, with 79 touches and an impressive 87% pass completion rate.
His solid play showcased his versatility. He kept Arsenal steady on the right side and also helped the team’s build-up play.
Fans praise Partey
Following the match, fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Partey's efforts.
YEN.com.gh gathered some of the standout reactions:
@BoxMidfield celebrated his versatility:
“Partey RB. Another masterclass.”
@AfcBanks_ highlighted his adaptability:
“Thomas Teye Partey is the true definition of a versatile player ❤️🔥.”
@Gooner_Eurychus simply stated,
“Thomas Partey is class.”
@djbeech_ shared high praise:
“Best I’ve ever seen him defend.”
@Dmmanz_ noted his consistency:
“He’s been this good for a while.”
@parteysznx wrapped it up, saying,
“Thomas Partey has been unreal 👏👏.”
4 Ghanaian players to have played for Arsenal or Liverpool
In a related piece, YEN.com.gh highlighted four players of Ghanaian heritage who have featured in the highly anticipated Arsenal vs Liverpool clash.
Among them, Thomas Partey and Emmanuel Frimpong chose to represent Ghana internationally, while Jarrel Quansah and Eddie Nketiah opted to play for England.
Partey celebrates personal milestone
In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Thomas Partey celebrated a personal milestone during Arsenal's electrifying draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Beyond the game’s result, Partey marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal since joining in 2020.
This match also saw the midfielder reach his 300th career league appearance, adding to his 127 total games for the Gunners.
