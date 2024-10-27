Manchester United suffered yet another disappointing result in the Premier League against West Ham

A late, albeit controversial, penalty call ensured the Hammers handed Erik ten Hag's men a 2-1 defeat

Amid the debate about the authenticity of the penalty decision, the Premier League has explained the referee's decision

Manchester United’s challenging start to the 2023/24 season continued unabated on Sunday, as a late and controversial penalty saw them lose to West Ham United in a tense Premier League encounter.

Coming into this fixture with a string of disappointing results, Erik Ten Hag's squad was expected to capitalise against a weakened West Ham, fresh from a heavy loss to Tottenham.

Danny Ings and Manchester United Matthijs de Ligt collided in the box, which resulted in the controversial penalty decision. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

However, a blend of missed opportunities, hard luck, and debatable officiating left United empty-handed at the London Stadium.

West Ham's late penalty stings United

The match unfolded with United clawing back into contention when Casemiro’s header cancelled out an earlier goal by Crysenscio Summerville.

Yet, in the second minute of stoppage time, Jarrod Bowen struck from the spot to secure victory for West Ham, handing United their fourth loss of the campaign and leaving them languishing in 14th place.

Statistically, United’s 11 points from a possible 27 place them uncomfortably closer to the relegation zone than the top-four race.

The controversial penalty call

The late penalty decision, however, became the flashpoint of the clash.

According to the Mirror, the referee initially allowed play to continue after Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings came together in the box.

But VAR intervened, signaling that the contact was sufficient for a review. This led to the reversal of the initial call and the award of a spot-kick to West Ham.

Premier League explains controversial penalty

In the wake of fan outcry and confusion, the Premier League clarified the rationale behind the decision on X (formerly Twitter):

“The referee did not award a penalty to West Ham for a challenge by de Ligt on Ings.

"The VAR deemed there was sufficient contact on Ings’ lower leg and recommended an on-field review.

"The referee overturned his original decision and awarded a penalty."

This defeat only deepens United’s struggles, adding pressure on Ten Hag to find a tactical solution as the team grapples with inconsistency

United signing ready to leave club

Meanwhile, summer signing Joshua Zirkzee is already contemplating an exit from Manchester United, only four months after his high-profile transfer to England.

Zirkzee made the move from Bologna to the Red Devils in a £36.5 million deal, securing a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Ferguson told to 'stay away' from United dressing room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sir Alex Ferguson has allegedly been advised to "stay away" from Manchester United’s dressing room.

The legendary manager, along with other senior figures, has reportedly lost access to the club’s inner circle.

Club icons Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona have publicly criticized United’s management for this controversial decision.

