Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot squandered a golden opportunity to put Manchester United ahead against West Ham

The Red Devils travelled to the London Stadium seeking back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season

And Dalot had the best first-half chance to break the deadlock for Erik Ten Hag's side but his shot sailed well over the crossbar

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot delivered one of the season's worst misses in Sunday’s clash against West Ham United.

Erik ten Hag’s side came to the London Stadium aiming for consecutive Premier League wins, and early on, they dominated as West Ham struggled to keep up.

At the 31-minute mark, Dalot broke through the West Ham defence and beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to a loose ball, giving him a clear shot at an open goal.

Yet, in a shocking moment, Dalot sent the ball high and wide, missing a prime opportunity to put United ahead 1-0, per Goal.

What ten Hag said about Dalot miss

After the game, Erik ten Hag declined to single out Dalot despite his missed open goal in their loss to West Ham. He said via Evening Standard:

"What my players do always and what I do always: first we look in the mirror. What did we do wrong? And the only thing I can criticise the players for is the missed chances. It was the main factor.

"But, then of course, it's clear and obvious - the decision-making by the referee today had a big impact on the score of the game."

Fans slam Garnacho after West Ham loss

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans expressed their frustration with Alejandro Garnacho following the team's disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The young Argentine struggled throughout, registering three shots off target and losing possession 16 times, according to Sofascore, as United left the capital empty-handed.

Fans were quick to criticise Garnacho's wasteful performance, taking to social media to air their frustrations.

Premier League explains controversial penalty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a late and controversial penalty call saw Manchester United lose to West Ham United in a tense Premier League encounter.

Amid the debate about the authenticity of the penalty decision, the Premier League has explained the referee's decision.

