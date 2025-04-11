Sadio Mané received a heartwarming gesture from his teammates at Al-Nassr on his 33rd birthday

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane's teammates showered the ex-Liverpool star with love on his momentous day

He would hope the celebrations lead to success on the pitch when Al-Nassr face Al Riyadh on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates paused preparations for their next Saudi Pro League fixture to honour Sadio Mané on his 33rd birthday.

In a touching moment that has since gone viral, the players brought joy and camaraderie to the dressing room.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates celebrated Sadio Mane’s 33rd birthday with a cute cake. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X and Al Nassr FC/Getty Images.

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr teammates celebrate Sadio Mane's birthday

The celebration, captured in a widely circulated video seen by YEN.com.gh, shows Ronaldo taking centre stage as the team clapped rhythmically and broke into a spirited rendition of the birthday song.

The cheerful atmosphere reflected the strong bond within the squad, with Mane smiling warmly at the heartfelt tribute.

Mane reacts to Al-Nassr teammates birthday gesture

After the applause subsided, the Senegalese forward took a moment to thank his colleagues for the gesture.

True to his humble character, the ex-Liverpool man kept his message grounded but purposeful.

"We have to keep fighting. We can do better, and together we can go for silverware," he urged, signalling his intent to inspire a strong finish to the campaign.

Sadio Mane's performance this season

On the field, Mane’s performances have fluctuated, yet his overall impact remains noteworthy.

In 25 league appearances, he’s tallied seven goals and nine assists—solid numbers for a winger still adjusting to a new environment.

Sadio Mane appears to have rediscovered his mojo as the season approaches its business end. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Though not operating at the explosive level that once terrorised Premier League backlines, there are signs of resurgence.

Recent form suggests an uptick in confidence and rhythm.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Bayern Munich ace has delivered five assists in as many matches, showcasing improved link-up play and creative involvement in the final third.

What's next for Mane and Al-Nassr?

With Al-Nassr preparing to face Al Riyadh on Saturday, April 12, per Sofascore, Mane’s return to peak form could prove pivotal in the title race.

If his latest run of performances continues, his blend of direct running and vision from wide areas could be the difference in the season's final stretch.

Does Sadio Mane have a wife?

Off the pitch, it’s been a fulfilling period for the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Just weeks ago, he and his young wife Aisha Tamba hosted a 'bapteme' ceremony in Senegal to welcome their daughter, Animata.

The couple tied the knot in January 2024, with Tamba later returning to school to complete her education, per MailOnline.

Back in January, Mane spoke fondly about beginning a family with Aisha and even shared his dreams about the number of children he hopes to have.

Mane dedicates goal to newborn daughter

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Sadio Mane celebrated the birth of his daughter in a touching fashion after netting for Al Nassr against Al Kholood.

The Senegalese forward took to social media post-match to confirm the arrival of his newborn and dedicated his goal to his little ‘princess’.

