Mohammed Kudus has returned to English club West Ham United after a short holiday in Ghana

The Black Stars forward was made to feel at home after he was given a special welcome by the London club

The West Ham star joins his teammates as pre-season began this week ahead of the 2024/25 season

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus was welcomed back at West Ham United with an appetizing Ghanaian Jollof rice prepared in London.

The West Ham star returned to his base in London to begin pre-season with new manager Julen Lopetegui ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Kudus had to cut short his holiday to fly back to England as he eyes another successful campaign with the Hammers.

In a video shared on social media by the club, Kudus was served with a tasty Jollof rice, which made him feel at home he enjoyed his favouriteJollof delicacy.

The former Ajax midfielder took the opportunity to promote the popular West African dish, which remains a topic of debate between Ghana and Nigeria over who prepares the best Jollof rice.

Meanwhile, Kudus met new manager Lopetegui for the first time as he joined training on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was a key cog in David Moyes' final campaign in London, is expected to play a similar role in the upcoming season under the Spanish gaffer.

West Ham will travel to Austria in the coming days to continue preparations for the new campaign.

Last season, Kudus scored 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions for the Clarets, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus named Ghana Player of the Year

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was adjudged the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Kudus won the prize for a second year in a row by beating Black Stars teammates Osman Bukari formerly of Red Star Belgrade, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Leicester City, and Iñaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old also won the Goal of the Year award for his goal against Freiburg at the prestigious football awards.

