Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to the 2024 Ballon d'Or announcement after Vinicius Junior lost the award to Rodri

Rodri is the first player in the Premier League to clinch the prestigious prize since Cristiano Ronaldo chalked this feat in 2008

Meanwhile, Ancelotti was named the Men's Coach of the Year after Real Madrid's remarkable success last season

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

After the 2024 Ballon d'Or announcement, Carlo Ancelotti responded quickly to Vinicius Jr. missing out on the award, which went to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Selected by journalists from FIFA's top-ranked nations, Rodri was celebrated as the world’s best player, thanks to his pivotal role in the Premier League and Euro 2024 triumphs.

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the 2024 Ballon d'Or award announcement after Vinicius Junior was beaten to the prize by Man City's Rodri. Photos: Franck Fife/GSI.

Source: Getty Images

However, Real Madrid reacted with frustration, boycotting the ceremony in Paris upon learning Vinicius hadn't won.

This absence left their Team of the Year win uncelebrated and Ancelotti’s Johan Cruyff trophy for best coach unclaimed.

Later, Ancelotti acknowledged his award on Instagram, making a pointed reference to Vinicius in his message.

Ancelotti wrote: "I want to thank my family, my president, my club, my players and above all Vini and Carvajal."

Vinicius reportedly cancelled a chartered flight and private event that he had organised for the event and ultimately had to settle for second place.

Jude Bellingham came third, while captain Dani Carvajal took the fourth spot.

Ancelotti wins Men's Coach of the Year award

Carlo Ancelotti was named Men’s Coach of the Year following Real Madrid's impressive achievements last season. T

The Italian received the Johan Cruyff Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday, recognizing his role in leading Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga victories.

Rodri predicts future Ballon d'Or winner

Meanwhile, Rodri has shared his prediction on which rising star might succeed him for the award.

"Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d’Or very soon, I’m convinced of it," he stated, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

"Keep it up, keep working hard, and you’ll get there."

This endorsement from the current Ballon d'Or recipient highlights Yamal's budding talent, pointing to a future where this young phenom might join the ranks of football’s elite.

Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal marked another milestone in his rapidly rising career by winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 17-year-old Spain international was recognised at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh