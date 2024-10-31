A Manchester United insider has opened up about Erik ten Hag's reaction to his recent dismissal as head coach

Though Ten Hag secured both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, inconsistent performances at the start of the season ultimately led to his exit

During his tenure as United boss, the Dutchman supervised 178 matches, winning 72 and drawing 20 while losing 36 games

Manchester United assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has shed light on Erik ten Hag’s reaction to his recent dismissal from the club.

Van Nistelrooy, a familiar face at Old Trafford after five successful seasons as a player—including the 2003 Premier League title—rejoined the Red Devils this summer as Ten Hag’s assistant.

Erik ten Hag's reaction in what was his final game in charge of Manchester United against West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Following Ten Hag’s departure, with United struggling in 14th place and coming off a historically poor Premier League season where they finished eighth, the Dutch striker has taken over as interim manager.

According to the BBC, in his first outing as interim boss, Van Nistelrooy guided United to a resounding 5-2 victory over Leicester in the EFL Cup.

The interim role is expected to be short-term, with Ruben Amorim anticipated to take over from Sporting Lisbon in the coming weeks.

Van Nistelrooy speaks about Ten Hag

Following the Leicester clash, Van Nistelrooy confirmed he had spoken with Ten Hag, who expressed genuine disappointment at leaving the club.

"Yes, I saw him Monday here, and I spoke to him yesterday before the game," Van Nistelrooy shared, as cited by Tribuna.

"Obviously, very disappointed and touched because he really cared for the club.”

The 48-year-old recalled his early conversations with Ten Hag when he returned to Manchester, highlighting Ten Hag’s genuine commitment to the club.

“I said also yesterday in the first conversation we had for me to come back to the club with him; I really felt that he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring this club forward, and that's why we connected."

Reflecting on Ten Hag’s achievements, Van Nistelrooy added, “And that’s why he’s also hurt that he had to leave, but also proud of his achievements here with the two cups and obviously the history that he’s leaving with that."

How much United will pay Ten Hag after dismissal?

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Erik ten Hag's contract, which had been extended by a year over the summer, was cut short following a disappointing season start.

His dismissal occurred before the contract's end, and he is now set to receive a significant compensation package.

Who replaces Erik ten Hag as Man United coach?

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted potential candidates to succeed Erik ten Hag following his exit as head coach.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, currently the interim manager, is among the top contenders, with Germany's Julian Nagelsmann also in the mix.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim has emerged as a key prospect, and the club has reportedly initiated discussions with the young coach.

