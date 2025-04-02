Four-time African champions, Ghana will participate in a four-nation tournament in London in May

The Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victory in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The match between the Caribbean countries will be held on May 27.

All four nations are expected to parade their best players for the tournament, which is expected to bring the Afro-Carribean communities in the diaspora together.

Rotimi Pedro of AfroSport, the organiser of the competition expressed excitement about the return of the Unity Cup.

"I am proud to announce that The Unity Cup is back. It has been a long road to revive this important community event, and we are happy that fans of African and Caribbean football will get to see international football of the highest calibre at The Unity Cup 2025," he said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website.

Ghana and Nigeria have a longstanding rivalry and will use any chance to settle the scores between them.

Co-director of AfroSport, Andy Howes added: "The Unity Cup is a tournament that really does evoke the often-used phrase 'an event that goes beyond sport.' But with the array of elite stars and the profile of the teams involved, this event is not only important in terms of its cultural significance but also reflects the growing commercial importance of African and Caribbean football, as well as the growing demographic of black football fans within English football."

Otto Addo to access more players at Unity Cup

The tournament is expected to hand Black Stars coach Otto Addo an opportunity to access new players and also build a very competitive side.

With the World Cup qualifiers, the only run of competitive matches for Ghana in 2025, it will also give the coach a deep understanding of his quad.

The Black Stars climb to the top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers after back-to-back victories in the March international window.

Ghana defeated Chad and Madagascar to move top of Group I.

Opoku motivated by AFCON failure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku has disclosed the motivation behind the team during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars secured back-to-back victories against Chad and Madagascar, scoring eight goals without conceding to climb top of Group I of the qualifiers.

Opoku was handed his full debut in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar at the Grand Al Hoceima Stadium last Monday.

