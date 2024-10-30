New revelations have surfaced, painting a troubling picture of Erik ten Hag’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

At one point, tensions ran so high that Ronaldo was reportedly barred from the training ground and prevented from retrieving even a pair of his trainers

Manchester United players reportedly saw Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo as “unnecessary humiliation,” with new reports shedding light on the manager’s methods.

Ten Hag was dismissed following United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday, a result that left the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

New revelations have surfaced, painting a troubling picture of Erik ten Hag’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

However, issues extended beyond the pitch, as the Dutchman struggled to connect with his players.

An ESPN report highlights a specific incident involving Ronaldo that drew criticism from senior players.

After Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs in October 2022, Ten Hag dropped him from the squad for the next match and required him to train separately.

The situation escalated when Ronaldo, attempting to retrieve his trainers from the dressing room, was reportedly barred from entry.

The star had to rely on an academy player to fetch his belongings—a scenario many felt was a step too far.

Concerns over Ten Hag’s communication style arose early in his tenure. Following initial losses to Brighton and Brentford, some players found his instructions unclear, leading to confusion on the pitch.

After the 4-0 defeat to Brentford, one player reportedly questioned Ten Hag’s ability to motivate the squad effectively.

What is next for Man United

As United seeks new leadership, Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim has been rumoured as a top candidate for the role, though he remained reserved when asked about his future.

In the interim, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage the team for their League Cup tie against Leicester on Wednesday, per Goal.

Man United hold talks with four coaches

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Man United reportedly held "secret" talks with four coaches to replace Erik ten Hag.

Xavi and Brentford boss Thomas Frank are among the coaches the club reportedly talked to

Source: YEN.com.gh