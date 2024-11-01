Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid gears up for their Champions League clash against AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe showed off his exceptional dribbling skills on Friday at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training grounds

The French forward effortlessly evaded a bold challenge from Antonio Rudiger, thrilling fans on social media

Antonio Rudiger is known for his intense play, but he took things to a new level during Friday’s training session with Real Madrid.

In a dramatic attempt to block Kylian Mbappe from scoring, Rudiger nearly executed a full split—showing off his dedication to defending every inch of the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger leapt into a wild tackle on Kylian Mbappe in training. Photo: Maria Garcia Jimenez.

Source: Getty Images

The defender’s incredible effort was particularly bold given his recent struggles with muscle discomfort earlier in the week.

The German international completed his recovery on Friday after dealing with muscular issues since the start of the week.

The centre-back trained fully with the rest of the Real Madrid squad in their fourth session of the week, preparing for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Valencia, originally set for Saturday, has been postponed, giving the team added time to focus on their upcoming European fixture.

Rudiger's insane tackle on Mbappe

Still, the German centre-back showed no signs of holding back as he threw himself into the last-ditch tackle, demonstrating the tenacity he’s become famous for on the pitch.

Rudiger's bold play sparked both laughs and awe among teammates and fans, as the moment was captured on camera.

Fans react to Rudiger's wild split

Known for his high-energy style and fearless defence, Rudiger’s move has fans eagerly anticipating future encounters during games.

@fyeemkhan said:

"I will be fun watching him executing this during the game."

@lahoriya_Sayss commented:

:Rüdiger's new tackle style definitely adds an interesting twist to his game! It’s always fun to see players mix things up on the field. Hopefully, it brings him success and some entertaining moments!"

@thenudethought posted:

"Haha, fingers crossed he doesn't hurt himself during this training!"

@TariqAn97392239 said:

"For sure! Staying injury-free during training is crucial, especially with everything on the line!"

For Rudiger, it was just another day of leaving it all on the field—even if it almost meant pulling off an unexpected split.

Mbappe floors Rudiger at training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe made light work of his teammate Antonio Rudiger during a training session.

The Frenchman has come under a lot of scrutiny since his blockbuster move to Madrid in the summer.

Nonetheless, his numbers prove he has had a decent start to life in the Spanish capital, scoring eight goals in 14 outings.

