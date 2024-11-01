Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe made light work of his teammate Antonio Rudiger during a training session

The Frenchman has come under a lot of scrutiny since his blockbuster move to Madrid in the summer

Nonetheless his numbers proves he has had a decent start to life in the Spanish capital, scoring eight goals in 14 outings

Kylian Mbappe recently turned heads at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training grounds, leaving Antonio Rudiger floored with a brilliant piece of skill.

This display follows heavy criticism for his underwhelming debut in El Clasico, where he struggled against Barcelona, missing key chances and getting caught offside repeatedly, resulting in a 4-0 loss for Los Blancos at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe floored teammate Antonio Rudiger at training ahead of their game against Valencia, which has been postponed due to flash floods. Photos by Mateo Villalba and Diego Souto.

Mbappe floors Rudiger at training

Eager to silence critics, Mbappe showcased his flair in training, where his quick footwork and sharp turns kept defenders on high alert.

During one drill, he breezed past Lucas Vazquez before facing Rudiger, a formidable presence in Real's backline.

With remarkable composure, Mbappe sidestepped the German defender’s unconventional tackle, easing past him with finesse before linking up with a teammate.

Mbappe’s training session offers a promising sign of his readiness to bounce back.

According to the club's website, prior to his showmanship, the Frenchman and his teammates kicked things off with warm-up exercises, proceeded through drills focused on ball movement, control, and pressing, and finished with tactical routines.

Real Madrid's La Liga clash postponed, makes donation

Unfortunately, he won't be in action this weekend as Madrid's La Liga clash with Valencia has been postponed due to flash floods in Spain.

Additionally, Los Blancos announced a collaboration with the Red Cross, pledging a million euros in donations, as reported by Flashscore.

Mbappe, Bellingham sends message to Vinicius

Meanwhile, Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have joined the wave of Real Madrid players, sending messages of support to Vinicius Junior.

Notably, both had remained silent on social media following Manchester City’s Rodri clinching the 2024 Ballon d'Or over Vinicius.

Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has proven tougher than expected, taking a toll on his mental well-being.

This adjustment period has reportedly led to lifestyle shifts, including more frequent appearances at parties where he’s seen consuming alcohol.

Despite these challenges, Mbappe has managed to perform on the field, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.

Source: YEN.com.gh