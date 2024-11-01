Lionel Messi has refused to close the door of venturing into coaching after calling time on his playing career

The 37-year-old kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future endeavours as his career approaches its end

Nonetheless, Messi insisted that his quest to win more laurels has not died down despite being the most decorated player in football history

Lionel Messi has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a potential future in coaching, even as he continues his remarkable career at Inter Miami.

Though Messi is still performing at a high level in the MLS and is not expected to retire anytime soon, Messi’s career, like all others, will eventually wind down.

Lionel Messi kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future aspirations when he retires from football. Photo by Rich Storry.

Does Lionel Messi want to be a coach?

The question on many fans' minds: what awaits him post-retirement?

In a conversation with Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old provided a glimpse, albeit hesitantly, into his thoughts on a possible coaching role.

“I don’t know, honestly, I don’t know. I don’t think I want to become a coach, but I really don’t know what I might do,” Messi shared, as quoted by Tribuna.

Though the path from player to coach is increasingly common, Messi understands well that success on the pitch doesn’t automatically ensure a smooth transition to the dugout.

Only a select few manage to translate their playing prowess into managerial triumphs.

If the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner does eventually enter the world of coaching, he’ll undoubtedly aim to join this exclusive circle who have mastered both realms of the game.

What's next for Messi?

The former Barcelona star aims to lead Inter Miami to victory against Atlanta in their upcoming Saturday MLS playoff showdown, per Sportsmole.

A win would propel the Herons to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they would face either Orlando City or Charlotte FC.

However, if Miami falls short this weekend, a decisive rematch with Atlanta is scheduled for November 10.

