Global site navigation

Ballon d'Or Host Hints at Last-Minute Script Changes as Fans React
Football

Ballon d'Or Host Hints at Last-Minute Script Changes as Fans React

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 2 min read
  • Didier Drogba’s latest activity on social media has sparked a wave of reactions on social media
  • His subtle comment, though open-ended, has given voice to fans who believe Vinicius’ Ballon d'Or snub was unjust
  • One online user boldly claimed Drogba just "confirmed" that Vinicius Junior was robbed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Didier Drogba, host of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, has ignited discussions online after revealing there were "last-minute changes" to his script.

A familiar face at recent Ballon d'Or galas, Drogba once again took the stage on October 28 in a sharp white tuxedo, presiding over the event at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's admission that there were changes to his Ballon d'Or scripts has sparked wild reactions.
Didier Drogba's admission that there were changes to his Ballon d'Or scripts has sparked wild reactions. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Franck Fife.
Source: Getty Images

This year’s ceremony crowned Manchester City’s Rodri as the Ballon d'Or winner, edging out stars like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, per Sky Sports.

According to 90Min, Rodri’s historic win, making him the first Premier League player to claim the accolade since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008, stirred Madridista fans worldwide, who had high hopes for Vinicius.

Read also

Video shows how newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri celebrated his victory

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some claim the Brazilian winger’s outspokenness on racial abuse he faces in Spain may have influenced his chances.

Drogba's comments sparks wild reactions online

Drogba’s social media post mentioning "last-minute changes" to the evening’s script has fueled theories and drawn a wave of fan responses.

Many believe his admission subtly hinted at a twist in the award decision, and social media lit up with reactions.

Fans react to Drogba's 'last-minute' claim

One user, @HopeRemy, joked,

"Drogba just confirmed that Vinicius was robbed 😂😂."

Another fan, @Phils_24, echoed the sentiment, suggesting,

"Drogba just confirmed that they robbed Vini without spelling it out."

@Shebbylove10 expressed sympathy, saying,

"It was eating you inside because you know for a fact that Vini Jr was robbed."

Meanwhile, @governor1034 declared,

Read also

Real Madrid Star Congratulates Rodri After Beating Vinicius to Ballon d'Or

"You know Vinicius deserves it."

Curious about Drogba's statement, @RicheyBlue asked,

"What do you mean by last-minute changes, DD??"

And @abutojnr seemed convinced, concluding,

"So it is true the award was robbed."

Fans cry out after Ballon d'Or swipe aimed at Vini

Meanwhile, fans also expressed outrage towards the Ballon d'Or organisers after Vinicius was notably omitted from a celebratory team photo shared online.

The official Ballon d'Or X account posted the image to commemorate Real Madrid's achievements.

Yet the absence of Vini—who was considered a strong contender for the prestigious award—has sparked criticism and disappointment among supporters.

When Drogba 'ended' GOAT debate

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Didier Drogba once waded into the iconic debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea star claimed to have a clear stance on who the superior player was despite the divisive opinions surrounding the topic.

Read also

How Barcelona stars celebrated Rodri winning Ballon d'Or over Vinicius Junior

Drogba boldly asserted that, in his view, Ronaldo held the edge over Messi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: