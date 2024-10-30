Didier Drogba’s latest activity on social media has sparked a wave of reactions on social media

His subtle comment, though open-ended, has given voice to fans who believe Vinicius’ Ballon d'Or snub was unjust

One online user boldly claimed Drogba just "confirmed" that Vinicius Junior was robbed

Didier Drogba, host of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, has ignited discussions online after revealing there were "last-minute changes" to his script.

A familiar face at recent Ballon d'Or galas, Drogba once again took the stage on October 28 in a sharp white tuxedo, presiding over the event at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet.

Didier Drogba's admission that there were changes to his Ballon d'Or scripts has sparked wild reactions. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

This year’s ceremony crowned Manchester City’s Rodri as the Ballon d'Or winner, edging out stars like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, per Sky Sports.

According to 90Min, Rodri’s historic win, making him the first Premier League player to claim the accolade since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008, stirred Madridista fans worldwide, who had high hopes for Vinicius.

Some claim the Brazilian winger’s outspokenness on racial abuse he faces in Spain may have influenced his chances.

Drogba's comments sparks wild reactions online

Drogba’s social media post mentioning "last-minute changes" to the evening’s script has fueled theories and drawn a wave of fan responses.

Many believe his admission subtly hinted at a twist in the award decision, and social media lit up with reactions.

Fans react to Drogba's 'last-minute' claim

One user, @HopeRemy, joked,

"Drogba just confirmed that Vinicius was robbed 😂😂."

Another fan, @Phils_24, echoed the sentiment, suggesting,

"Drogba just confirmed that they robbed Vini without spelling it out."

@Shebbylove10 expressed sympathy, saying,

"It was eating you inside because you know for a fact that Vini Jr was robbed."

Meanwhile, @governor1034 declared,

"You know Vinicius deserves it."

Curious about Drogba's statement, @RicheyBlue asked,

"What do you mean by last-minute changes, DD??"

And @abutojnr seemed convinced, concluding,

"So it is true the award was robbed."

Fans cry out after Ballon d'Or swipe aimed at Vini

Meanwhile, fans also expressed outrage towards the Ballon d'Or organisers after Vinicius was notably omitted from a celebratory team photo shared online.

The official Ballon d'Or X account posted the image to commemorate Real Madrid's achievements.

Yet the absence of Vini—who was considered a strong contender for the prestigious award—has sparked criticism and disappointment among supporters.

When Drogba 'ended' GOAT debate

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Didier Drogba once waded into the iconic debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea star claimed to have a clear stance on who the superior player was despite the divisive opinions surrounding the topic.

Drogba boldly asserted that, in his view, Ronaldo held the edge over Messi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh