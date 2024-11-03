Cole Palmer was left writhing in pain following his clash with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of a reckless tackle by Martinez, who escaped without a red card

Despite not getting on the scoresheet against United, Palmer remains Chelsea's most clinical player in the EPL, with seven goals

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was seen limping painfully as he left the field following a bruising 1-1 encounter with Manchester United, where a late challenge from Lisandro Martinez created a storm of reactions.

Although Palmer didn’t find the back of the net, he was instrumental in helping the Blues pull even after trailing from a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick, earning a crucial point at Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer endured a tough tackle from Lisandro Martinez during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Photos by Martin Rickett/PA Images and Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The game’s final moments provided a heated focal point when, in the third minute of added time, Martinez attempted to intercept the ball but instead caught Palmer’s knee with the studs of his boot.

Per The Athletic, referee Robert Jones issued only a yellow card for the tackle, and upon VAR review by Michael Salisbury, no further action was deemed necessary.

Palmer limps after Martinez tackle

Despite Martinez evading a red card, the force of the collision left its mark on Palmer, who struggled visibly as he exited the field.

Video clips circulating on social media captured Palmer limping off amid a tense standoff between Chelsea and United players, highlighting the controversial nature of the call.

Chelsea’s players were vocal in their protests, with several questioning the decision on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville, providing commentary, noted Martinez's fortune in avoiding ejection, MSN reports.

Premier League explains why Martinez escaped red

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League has issued a statement defending referee Robert Jones' decision not to send off Lisandro Martinez.

This ruling sparked considerable reactions from both fans and analysts alike.

While the Premier League characterised the Argentine defender's tackle as 'reckless,' they determined it did not pose a threat to the opponent.

Consequently, Licha avoided a red card and instead received his fourth yellow card of the season.

Palmer names the toughest defender he's faced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea released a video featuring Palmer responding to rapid-fire questions.

When prompted to name his toughest opponent, he immediately cited Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool defender has established himself as one of the world's top central defenders in recent years, notably finishing second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh