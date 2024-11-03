Manchester United vs Chelsea witnessed a controversial ending to an enthralling encounter at Old Trafford

While Sunday's game ended in a 1-1 draw, United's Lisandro Martinez narrowly escaped a red card

But the Premier League has justified why referee Robert Jones opted against giving Martinez his marching orders

Lisandro Martinez narrowly escaped a red card after his aggressive tackle on Chelsea's Cole Palmer in Sunday’s clash, sparking debate around the officiating decision.

The Premier League has since released a statement, defending referee Robert Jones’ judgment not to send off the Manchester United defender, a decision that ignited a flurry of reactions among fans and analysts.

The Premier League has justified why Lisandro Martinez's tackle on Cole Palmer did not land him a red card. Photos by Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty and @PLMatchCentre/X.

Source: Getty Images

Man United, Chelsea split points

Martinez partnered with Matthijs de Ligt in United’s central defence as the Red Devils sought to secure crucial points under interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

According to the Mirror, Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring through a penalty in the 70th minute, giving United a slim advantage.

Yet, just moments later, Chelsea's Moises Caicedo struck back with a quick equaliser, restoring balance to the fiercely contested game, per The Independent.

Lisandro Martinez's reckless tackle

The game's most contentious moment, however, came in the third minute of injury time.

Martinez, in a bid to challenge for possession, raised his foot and caught Palmer studs-up on the knee—a challenge that saw the ball go flying, with no contact made by Martinez.

Despite the force of the tackle, Jones opted for a yellow card, judging it reckless but not worthy of a sending-off.

Why Martinez escaped a red card, Premier League explains

VAR official Michael Salisbury reviewed the incident and upheld the referee’s original decision, declining to escalate it to a red card.

Addressing the controversy, the Premier League explained in a statement:

“The referee issued a yellow card to Martinez for a challenge on Palmer.

"VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge and not serious foul play.”

