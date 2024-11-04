Ancelotti Singles Out Superstar as Real Madrid's 'Problem Player' Amid Struggles
- Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly pinpointed a key player at Real Madrid who he believes is central to the team’s struggles this season
- Last year, Real Madrid celebrated a remarkable season, clinching both the La Liga title and their 15th Champions League trophy
- Los Blancos toppled their fierecst rivals Barcelona with a decisive 10-point lead to win the Spanish Primera division
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees one of his star players as the primary issue impacting the team’s performance this season.
After a strong campaign last season—where Real Madrid clinched both La Liga and Champions League titles—expectations were high.
However, despite the summer acquisition of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, Real Madrid have struggled to replicate last season’s success, falling behind Barcelona in La Liga and facing an uncertain Champions League run.
As reported by Relevo, Ancelotti allegedly attributes the team’s current tactical imbalance to Mbappe's minimal defensive work rate.
Despite scoring eight goals this season, the Frenchman has drawn criticism for covering the limited ground, particularly in the 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona, where he logged only eight kilometres.
According to Ancelotti, this lack of pressing has contributed to a disrupted team structure, making it challenging for the squad to regain possession effectively.
Jude Bellingham affected by Ancelotti's new tactics
The report also notes that Jude Bellingham has been affected by this imbalance, feeling the strain of defensive responsibilities left unattended up front.
Moments of tension among Real’s players—such as on-pitch discussions against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund—highlight growing frustration within the squad over defensive roles.
Ancelotti is now working to address these issues ahead of crucial fixtures against AC Milan and Osasuna.
While Mbappe’s goal-scoring has been invaluable, the manager is hoping to find a way to improve team dynamics and maintain balance on both ends of the pitch.
Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has proven tougher than expected, taking a toll on his mental well-being.
This adjustment period has reportedly led to lifestyle shifts, including more frequent appearances at parties where he’s seen consuming alcohol.
Despite these challenges, Mbappe has managed to perform on the field, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.