Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly pinpointed a key player at Real Madrid who he believes is central to the team’s struggles this season

Last year, Real Madrid celebrated a remarkable season, clinching both the La Liga title and their 15th Champions League trophy

Los Blancos toppled their fierecst rivals Barcelona with a decisive 10-point lead to win the Spanish Primera division

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees one of his star players as the primary issue impacting the team’s performance this season.

After a strong campaign last season—where Real Madrid clinched both La Liga and Champions League titles—expectations were high.

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees France captain Kylian Mbappe as the primary issue impacting the team’s performance this season.

However, despite the summer acquisition of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, Real Madrid have struggled to replicate last season’s success, falling behind Barcelona in La Liga and facing an uncertain Champions League run.

As reported by Relevo, Ancelotti allegedly attributes the team’s current tactical imbalance to Mbappe's minimal defensive work rate.

Despite scoring eight goals this season, the Frenchman has drawn criticism for covering the limited ground, particularly in the 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona, where he logged only eight kilometres.

According to Ancelotti, this lack of pressing has contributed to a disrupted team structure, making it challenging for the squad to regain possession effectively.

Jude Bellingham affected by Ancelotti's new tactics

The report also notes that Jude Bellingham has been affected by this imbalance, feeling the strain of defensive responsibilities left unattended up front.

Moments of tension among Real’s players—such as on-pitch discussions against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund—highlight growing frustration within the squad over defensive roles.

Ancelotti is now working to address these issues ahead of crucial fixtures against AC Milan and Osasuna.

While Mbappe’s goal-scoring has been invaluable, the manager is hoping to find a way to improve team dynamics and maintain balance on both ends of the pitch.

Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has proven tougher than expected, taking a toll on his mental well-being.

This adjustment period has reportedly led to lifestyle shifts, including more frequent appearances at parties where he’s seen consuming alcohol.

Despite these challenges, Mbappe has managed to perform on the field, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.

