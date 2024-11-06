Players of Sporting Lisbon pulled off a touching farewell to Ruben Amorim, celebrating his final home game with a win

A hattrick from Viktor Gyokeres was enough to hand Sporting Lisbon a 4-1 victory over Manchester City on Tuesday night

Manchester United confirmed the hiring of Ruben Amorin as their new coach last week to replace Erik ten Hag

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sporting Lisbon players honoured outgoing manager Ruben Amorim with an unforgettable farewell, delivering a sensational 4-1 victory over Manchester City in his final home game.

The match at Estadio Jose Alvalade was a night to remember, with Viktor Gyokeres netting a hat-trick that capped Amorim’s tenure in style.

Rúben Amorim said goodbye to the Sporting players and fans in style. Photos: @brfootball.

Source: Twitter

Amorim’s last home appearance couldn’t have been scripted better, as his squad dismantled the reigning Premier League champions and brought Pep Guardiola’s 26-game unbeaten Champions League run to an end, per ESPN.

This remarkable win also extended City's rare three-game losing streak—a feat not seen in over six years under Pep Guardiola’s management.

Amorim’s tenure at Sporting Lisbon ended in spectacular fashion as Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick and a goal from Maximiliano Araujo overturned Phil Foden's early strike for Manchester City.

Though the Premier League champions dominated the first half, Sporting’s second-half resurgence turned the tide, giving Amorim a memorable farewell.

City’s struggles were highlighted when Erling Haaland missed a penalty, hitting the post, allowing Sporting to capitalise on their momentum.

Sporting Lisbon players bid farewell to Ruben Amorim

Following the amazing 4-1 victory, Sporting players paid a heartfelt tribute to Amorim, lifting him into the air in appreciation of his leadership and impact.

Amorim, who will soon take over as Manchester United manager, leaves behind a cherished legacy at Sporting.

His influence will be remembered by both fans and players, who celebrated his departure with admiration and gratitude for the success he brought to the club.

Amorim speaks after Man United appointment

After Sporting CP's emphatic win on Friday evening, Amorim spoke for the first time since becoming Man United coach, as YEN.com.gh reported earlier.

The 39-year-old shared the details of his contract negotiations with his new employers and explained why he decided to join the English giants.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh