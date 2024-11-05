Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior notched a sensational Panenka penalty in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night

The 24-year-old expertly converted from the spot to take his tally in Europe's premier club competition to four goals

It was Vini's first game since he was controversially snubbed for the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Vinicius Junior made an impressive scoring return for Real Madrid just days after being unexpectedly passed over for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Widely seen as a strong contender for the prestigious award, the Brazilian winger was blindsided by the outcome, ultimately opting to skip the ceremony where Manchester City's Rodri was crowned the world’s best.

Vinicius Jr scored a stunning Panenka penalty against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Madrid's next scheduled game against Valencia was postponed due to severe flash floods, but the team soon took to the field in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan, a seven-time European champion.

Throughout the match, Real Madrid pushed forward, creating several opportunities, many of which were directed toward Kylian Mbappe.

However, when Emerson Royal committed a foul in the box, there was no doubt who would step up for the penalty: Vinicius.

Vinicius scores beautiful Panenka penalty

According to Football Espana, brimming with confidence, the 24-year-old winger faced AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan and executed a perfect Panenka, calmly drawing Real Madrid level after Milan’s Malick Thiaw had earlier powered in a header to open the scoring.

The equaliser showed Vinicius’s technical prowess and composure under pressure, yet Madrid’s joy was short-lived.

AC Milan quickly reclaimed the lead as Alvaro Morata found the back of the net, restoring the Rossoneri’s advantage, per Bolavip.

Despite the setback, Vinicius's return to the scoresheet underscored his relentless drive and value to Madrid’s European campaign.

Why Vinicius lost Ballon d'Or to Rodri

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football’s chief editor has shed light on what might have hindered Vinicius' chances at winning the Ballon d'Or, which was ultimately awarded to Rodri.

Despite being a top contender due to his significant impact on Real Madrid last season, the Brazilian winger narrowly missed out on the prestigious accolade.

Vinicius breaks silence after Ballon d'Or snub

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Vinicius had spoken out after narrowly missing the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian star was widely viewed as the favourite leading up to the ceremony in Paris, but the award ultimately went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Notably, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives attended the 68th Ballon d'Or event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh