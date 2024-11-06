Carlo Ancelotti has confessed Real Madrid have a 'mental problem' which needs urgent attention after their Champions League loss

The experienced trainer helplessly watched on as AC Milan handed Los Blancos a surprising 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu

The result, their second defeat in this season's UCL, leaves them 17th in the league phase table after four games

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed concern over a "mental problem" affecting his team following their disappointing 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The defeat, their second in this season’s European campaign, saw Ancelotti’s side struggle once again at home, this time against the resilient Rossoneri.

Former Madrid forward Alvaro Morata marked his return with a goal, adding to the tally alongside strikes from Malick Thiaw and Tijani Reijnders.

Vinicius Junior’s penalty was Madrid’s only response, leaving the Bernabeu crowd subdued.

Madrid's defensive struggles

Madrid’s back-to-back defeats have exposed significant issues, especially defensively.

According to Eurosport, the reigning European champions have conceded seven goals in these two losses.

In contrast to their last Champions League outing, where they mounted a thrilling comeback to edge past Borussia Dortmund after trailing by two, Madrid were clearly second-best against Milan.

The Italian side’s organisation and clinical finishing stood in sharp contrast to Madrid’s lack of cohesion and defensive fragility.

After four games, the Spanish giants are 17th in the Champions League league-phase table, and they face a mounting challenge.

Ancelotti spells out Madrid's problems

Ancelotti acknowledged his squad’s lack of defensive organization and hinted that deeper issues might be at play.

"We don’t defend well. We need to be more compact. We lack solidity. We're badly organised. Yes, we should be worried," he stated, as reported by Tribuna.

Ancelotti’s reflections extended to a broader critique, identifying a troubling mental aspect of Madrid’s current struggles.

"It’s not an individual problem; it’s a collective one," he added. "We're not mentally well."

Fans blast Mbappe after Milan loss

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe faced heavy criticism from fans after Real Madrid’s surprising loss.

Many supporters pointed to Mbappe's performance, with some questioning his overall impact on the team.

A few even went so far as to label him the "worst signing" of the season.

Ancelotti reportedly singles Mbappe out for blame

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly singled out one of his star players as a major factor affecting Real Madrid’s performance this season.

Ancelotti is said to attribute the squad's tactical imbalance primarily to Kylian Mbappé's limited defensive work rate.

