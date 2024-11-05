Fans have lashed out at Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to AC Milan on Tuesday night

Despite putting in a decent shift, Mbappe's efforts were not enough as Los Blancos fell to their second loss in the UCL

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has explained why his compatriot has struggled in the Spanish capital

Kylian Mbappe has come under intense scrutiny from football fans following Real Madrid’s unexpected defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The French forward, who was expected to make an immediate impact after joining Madrid for the 2024/25 season, has struggled to live up to the high expectations set for him.

Kylian Mbappe looks distraught during Real Madrid's crushing defeat to AC Milan. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's struggles at Real Madrid

While he has scored eight goals across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, Mbappe’s performances have left much to be desired.

His usual brilliance on the ball has been replaced with a worrying lack of composure, and he has often found himself caught offside or unable to find his rhythm in crucial moments.

This loss of sharpness has frustrated both fans and analysts alike, with many questioning his role in the team.

Mbappe flops against AC Milan

In Madrid's first match after the 2024 Ballon d'Or drama, the reigning European champions were defeated by Milan.

According to Eurosport, despite Vinicius Junior’s exquisite Panenka penalty to level the score, goals from Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata, and Tijani Reijnders handed the Rossoneri their first win at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2009.

Fans blast Mbappe after Milan loss

Although Real Madrid’s missed chances were significant, fans were quick to point fingers at Mbappe, with many criticising his contribution.

Some even went as far as to label him the "worst signing" of the season.

On X (formerly Twitter), @CFC_Janty remarked:

“Real Madrid signed Mbappe and got worse."

@Pasi_9000 didn’t hold back, saying,

“Mbappe is the worst signing in football history. He can’t beat his man. He can’t even score without penalties. He can’t stay onside. SELL HIM ASAP.”

Other users expressed their frustration, with @Nunezball9 commenting,

“He fooled us.”

@View_360_ added,

“Mbappe is the problem of Madrid…they should start benching him.”

The criticism culminated in @BArrs06’s dramatic post:

"Mbappe is cursed 😭😭.”

Despite his undeniable talent, Mbappe’s struggles at Madrid have raised doubts about his adaptation to the team’s style, leaving many wondering whether the 2018 World Cup winner can overcome his early-season challenges and meet the lofty expectations placed on him.

Benzema explains Mbappe's struggles

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has offered his perspective on Kylian Mbappe’s role at Real Madrid, suggesting that the French forward isn’t suited to playing as a "number 9."

After joining the club on a highly anticipated free transfer from PSG this past summer, Mbappé arrived with high expectations, fueled by his impressive track record with the Parisians and the French national team.

Ancelotti blames Mbappe for Madrid's struggles

YEN.com.gh also reported that Carlo Ancelotti has allegedly pinpointed one of his star players as a significant factor impacting Real Madrid's performance this season.

The team has struggled to replicate last season’s success, currently trailing Barcelona in La Liga and encountering difficulties in the Champions League.

Ancelotti reportedly believes that the squad's tactical imbalance is largely due to Mbappe’s minimal defensive contributions.

