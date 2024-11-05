France international Kylian Mbappe is now a 'Galactico' in Spain after he joined Real Madrid from PSG in the summer

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Mbappe has been drafted into a central role as Vinicius Junior fills his natural spot on the left

Karim Benzema has shared his insights as someone well-acquainted with the pressures of playing for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has shared his insights on Kylian Mbappé’s role at Real Madrid, arguing that the French star isn’t suited for a "number 9" role.

Last season, the Spanish giants had a remarkable run, securing both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Los Blancos edged out arch-rivals Barcelona by a 10-point margin to clinch the league and celebrated their 15th European triumph after defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

This season, however, things aren’t going as smoothly for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, even with the high-profile arrival of Kylian Mbappé, who joined on a blockbuster free transfer over the summer.

Despite Mbappé’s star power, the team has struggled to replicate last season’s dominance, per The Athletic.

The Frenchman has netted eight goals across all competitions this season, yet Real Madrid currently trail Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

Their Champions League title defence has also seen a rocky start, with the team already suffering a loss.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Carlo Ancelotti reportedly sees Mbappe as the primary problem impacting the team’s performance this season.

Benzema names Mbappe's main problem at Real Madrid

Mbappé has put up solid numbers in his first few months at Real Madrid, but his performances have yet to fully meet the high expectations set for the former PSG star.

Benzema spoke to El Chiringuito via Madrid XTRA to explain why his fellow Frenchman is struggling at the Spanish capital.

"For me, Mbappé is not a 9. He’s a left winger. The problem is that at left wing, there is a boy who is like him. At the same level. Vinicius. There is a problem. And Vinicius, I think you can’t put him at 9 or at the right, because each game he makes the difference on the left.

Mbappé is not a 9, I understand that people ask for a lot, and there is a lot of pressure and it’s true that this is not PSG..."

Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has proven tougher than expected, taking a toll on his mental well-being.

This adjustment period has reportedly led to lifestyle shifts, including more frequent appearances at parties where he’s seen consuming alcohol.

Despite these challenges, Mbappe has managed to perform on the field, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.

