Karim Benzema has explained why Kylian Mbappe has struggled since his blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid

The Frenchman reckons that Mbappe's challenges can be linked with Madrid's No.7 Vinicius Junior

Nevertheless, he has still delivered on the pitch, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances despite his struggles

Football fans have reacted after former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema offered insight into why Kylian Mbappe has yet to fully dazzle in the Spanish capital.

After a highly anticipated free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, Mbappe’s arrival brought lofty expectations, given his remarkable credentials with PSG and France.

How has Mbappe performed at Real Madrid?

According to Transfermarkt, although he has contributed 10 goals (8 goals and two assists) in 14 games, his performances have felt underwhelming to some fans, especially considering the excitement surrounding his signing.

In his first El Clasico appearance, Mbappe faced criticism.

He was flagged offside several times and missed key chances in Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to rivals Barcelona.

The performance sparked debate, with some suggesting that the Frenchman needs time to adapt to his new environment.

Others argue that Carlo Ancelotti miscast him, deploying the former AS Monaco prodigy in roles that don’t suit his skill set.

Benzema explains Mbappe's struggles

Benzema, however, believes the issue may lie in Mbappe’s positioning.

He shared that he views Mbappe as a natural left-winger rather than a centre-forward.

Yet, he acknowledged that competing for that left-sided role in Madrid's attack is challenging, given it’s currently occupied by Vinicius Junior, whom Benzema praised as “the best in the world” in that spot.

“For me, Mbappe is not a 9. He’s a left winger,” Benzema told El Chiringuito, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

“But the problem is that at left wing, there’s Vinicius Jr, who’s the best in the world.”

How fans reacted to Benzema's explanation

Following Benzema's perspective suggesting Vinicius is the reason behind Mbappe's struggles, fans shared mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@ItsTheD0n turned the heat on Mbappe:

"His fault, he shoulda gone there early when he had the chance, he wasted too much time, and now the LW is taken by the best player in the world 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@0xSimeon insisted:

"No lies here. Mbappe is being played out of position. But worth noting he played as a 9 in PSG and excelled in that role."

@IsaacAFC_ argued:

"But Mbappe is better than Vini,once he finds his form and they get Haaland,Vini will he shipped out."

On the other hand, @ujblogmedia implied:

"He actually rates Vini over Mbappe."

@fidelityic concluded:

"This is what people didn't realise. Mbappe is playing in a wrong position just so Vinicius can shine, but Mbappe will soon develop into a normal striker."

Ancelotti 'blames' Mbappe for Madrid's struggles

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly identified one of his star players as a key factor affecting the team's performance this season.

Los Blancos have struggled to match last season's achievements, trailing Barcelona in La Liga and facing challenges in the Champions League.

Ancelotti is said to believe that the squad's current tactical imbalance is largely due to Kylian Mbappe's limited defensive contributions.

Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid has been more challenging than anticipated, impacting his mental health.

This adjustment has allegedly prompted lifestyle changes, with Mbappe attending parties more often and consuming alcohol.

