Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams could miss Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to injury.

The Black Stars forward is reported to have suffered a hamstring muscle problem which has ruled him out of Athletic Bilbao's La Liga game against Real Valladolid.

Williams has become a doubt for the final two games in Group F of the qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

A statement on Bilbao's website confirmed the forward's absence but the Ghana Football Association are yet to issue an official communication on his injury.

"The forward will be unavailable for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Valladolid. Athletic Club forward Iñaki Williams will miss Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Valladolid after straining his left hamstring muscles," wrote the club.

The 30-year-old was also not included in the travelling squad for the game at Valladolid.

Williams starred in midweek for the Rojiblancos, scoring in the comeback victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

He was named in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifiers by Ghana coach Otto Addo.

Otto Addo to replace Williams

The Black Stars coach is expected to replace the forward in the squad for the crucial games due to his injury setback.

Williams missed the first two matches of the qualifiers against Angola and Niger in Kumasi and Morocco respectively. He returned for the games against Sudan last month.

However, it looks certain he will not be available for the upcoming games forcing Addo to find his replacement immediately.

The Black Stars players will arrive in Ghana on Monday to begin preparations for the trip to Luanda, as reported by Ghana Web.

Williams inspires Bilbao to victory

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form for Athletic Bilbao after scoring in their comeback victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

The Ghana international netted for the second game running in the competition after netting the equaliser in the second half.

Williams cleverly beat his markers with his first touch before firing home in the 73rd minute.

