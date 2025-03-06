Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade was held at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo returned to the Jubilee House for the first time after handing over power in January 2025

The former president was spotted exchanging pleasantries with John Agyekum Kufuor, Haruna Iddrisu and others after he arrived at the event

Former president William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has returned to the Jubilee House for the first time after handing over power to President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025.

The former president was among several high-profile dignitaries who arrived at the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event on March, 6, 2025.

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, Akufo-Addo was spotted exchanging pleasantries with former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Chairman of the Council of State, Hon. Doe Adjaho, Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu as he made his grand entrance.

The former president, who served an eight-year term in office before departing the seat of governance, sat in a chair beside John Agyekum Kufuor.

The two former presidents conversed with each other as they waited for the commencement of Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade at the Jubilee House.

The annual event, which was regularly held at the Black Star Square in Accra in the past was moved to the Jubilee House after President Mahama and his NDC administration cut the budget for the celebrations by 90% to reduce the costs from GH₵15 million under the previous administration amid severe economic hardship in the country.

The president is expected to address the nation to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Ghana's independence from the British colonial rulers on March 6, 1957.

Below is the video of Akufo-Addo's return to the Jubilee House:

Akufo-Addo's Jubilee House return stirs reactions

Akufo-Addo's return to the Jubilee House for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

edemtoaso commented:

"Has he brought his special chair 😂😂😂😂😂?"

misolannie said:

"Where’s his chair 😂😂😂?"

villas_boaz commented:

"But upon all, he is the guyest oo. Those who style him de3 A1 👏. I will be like Nana Akufo Addo 🙏."

fobi6 said:

"I like the way ex presido Kuffour watched Addo Dee and smiled” hw3 ni guy guy bi “😂."

david_fiadzoe commented:

"Where's his wife? and Where's Dr Bawumia Digitalization?"

John Mahama hails his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama hailed his wife Lordina Mahama as she celebrated her 62nd birthday on March 6, 2025.

The president marked the First Lady's big occasion with a sweet message and photos of them together on his personal social media accounts.

Many Ghanaians including prominent actress Beverly Afaglo joined President John Mahama in celebrating First Lady Lordina Mahama on her 62nd birthday.

