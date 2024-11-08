Samuel Rak-Sakyi was handed his Chelsea senior debut in the Europa Conference League against FC Noah

The English-born Ghanaian came on as a second-half substitute as the Blues thrashed the Armenian club

Rak-Sakyi is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at senior level despite playing for England at youth level

English-born Ghanaian youngster Samuel Rak-Sakyi celebrated his senior Chelsea debut in style after starring in the Blues' emphatic win over FC Noah in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rak-Sakyi replaced Christopher Nkunku with ten minutes remaining as the London club strolled to an 8-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old, who is still a member of the reserve side, impressed manager Enzo Maresca despite seeing only ten minutes of action.

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Rak-Sakyi hits Azonto dance after Chelsea debut. Photo: John Walton/ Crystal Pix/MB Media.

After the game, the teen sensation was fully initiated into the team as he danced to his senior colleague.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Rak-Sakyi was spotted hitting a popular local Ghanaian dance known as Azonto. A body movement dance that requires a person to move their hands and legs in unique ways.

The Chelsea youth star will be hoping for regular game time with the senior side after his first European game.

Meanwhile, the Blues will welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Rak-Sakyi has made three appearances in the Premier League 2 for Chelsea this season, per Transfermarkt.

Rak-Sakyi eligible to represent Ghana

Despite representing England at the U17 and U18 levels, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder remains eligible to feature for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association has been on a hunt for players of Ghanaian descent born abroad in the past few years, leading to the recruitment of fellow England-born players Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey.

Rak-Sakyi is reportedly one of the names on the FA's talent hunt list.

Inaki Williams teaches TV present Twi

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams displayed his fluency in the Twi language as he lectured a Spanish TV host on how to speak the popular local dialect.

Williams and his younger brother Nico were on a television show in Spain to promote their new movie Los Williams.

The brothers spoke on a wide range of issues including the migration of their parents from Ghana to Spain and how they ended up becoming part of Bilbao.

