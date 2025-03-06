Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on her Instagram, cruised in a grand motorcade as she journeyed at night

Motorcade escorts seated on police motorcycles accompanied the convoy, providing security and barking out instructions

The president's daughter was calmly seated in the backseat and made the recording while they made their way

Farida Mahama, daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, was seen in a motorcade at night, escorted by police officers on motorcycles.

Farida Mahama travels in a luxury convoy. Photo source: farimaha

In a video she shared on Instagram, she sat calmly in the backseat of one of the vehicles as the convoy moved, with security leading the way and giving instructions to other road users.

Her father, John Dramani Mahama, won the 2025 presidential election, making him the first former president to return to power. The Electoral Commission declared him the winner with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast. His closest opponent, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, secured 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Mahama’s victory ended the New Patriotic Party’s attempt to win a third consecutive term.

The President's party, The National Democratic Congress (NDC), also made history with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, becoming Ghana’s first female vice president.

Mahama campaigned on promises to fix the economy, focusing on high inflation and the rising cost of living. He pledged to introduce a 24-hour economy to create jobs and boost businesses. He also vowed to cut down the size of the government and remove certain taxes, including the E-levy and COVID levy.

His team outlined a plan for his first 120 days, including naming his Cabinet within 14 days and holding a National Economic Dialogue.

John Mahama was sworn in as president at a ceremony at Black Star Square, with Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo administering the oath of office. His vice president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in. His government has since taken shape and has appointed several ministers and made other key appointments.

James Gardiner lands presidential appointment

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that Ghanaian actor James Gardiner was appointed as Deputy Executive Secretary Of The National Film Authority (NFA), a position which has brought him joy.

The actor recently took to social media to thank the president for having faith in him and promised to ensure he would not fail him.

Several of his colleagues in the entertainment space celebrated the appointment and took to social media to congratulate him.

