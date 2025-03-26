The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and excitement is building as teams prepare for the ultimate football showdown

With a mix of defending champions, rising stars, and historically dominant teams, the competition is expected to be fiercer than ever

The FIFA World Cup is football’s ultimate prize, the peak of international glory that every nation dreams of reaching.

Though 2026 may still seem far away, the road to the tournament is already being paved. Before we know it, the USA, Canada, and Mexico will be opening their doors to the world’s biggest sporting spectacle.

With World Cup qualifiers already underway, some teams have secured their spots, while others are still battling through a tough campaign.

There will be surprises, upsets, and moments of magic along the way, but it’s never too early to examine which teams are emerging as favorites for the title.

Argentina lifted the trophy in 2022, with Lionel Messi finally achieving the one thing that had eluded him his entire career. But will La Albiceleste be able to defend their crown, or is a new champion set to emerge?

YEN.com.gh has ranked the seven top contenders most likely to win the 2026 World Cup.

7. Brazil

Brazil remains the most successful nation in World Cup history, boasting five titles. However, their recent performances haven’t lived up to their legendary status, with their last triumph coming back in 2002.

Despite an up-and-down qualification campaign, Brazil’s talent pool remains one of the best in the world.

With Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Endrick leading a new generation, the Seleção will be aiming to reclaim their place at the top of world football.

However, they will need to resolve their inconsistencies and find the right tactical balance if they want to end their 24-year drought.

6. Portugal

As long as Cristiano Ronaldo is on the field, Portugal remains a contender. While he will be 41 years old by the time the 2026 World Cup kicks off, his leadership and experience will be invaluable for a squad packed with rising stars.

Coach Roberto Martínez has a wealth of talent at his disposal, including Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, João Neves, and Bernardo Silva.

Portugal has struggled with inconsistency in past tournaments, but if they can find the right formula, they have the potential to go deep in the competition.

5. Germany

“Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans always win," Gary Lineker

While this famous quote hasn’t been as true in recent years, Germany remains one of the most feared teams in world football.

The four-time World Cup winners suffered an early exit in 2022, but under Julian Nagelsmann’s leadership, they seem to be rebuilding into a dominant force again.

With Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz leading the next generation, Germany will be looking to recapture their ruthless efficiency and challenge for their fifth World Cup title.

4. France

No team in recent history has produced more world-class talent than France. With Kylian Mbappé as their talisman, they reached back-to-back World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022, winning one and coming heartbreakingly close to a second.

Their depth is unmatched, with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga among the stars that will make them contenders once again.

If France can learn from their near misses and keep their squad fit, they will be one of the teams to beat in 2026.

3. England

It’s been 60 years since England last lifted the World Cup, and fans are desperate to see the Three Lions break their long wait for international success.

Under new management, England boasts one of the strongest squads in world football, featuring Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice. However, the challenge will be finding the right tactical system to maximize their potential.

The Euro 2020 final heartbreak and the quarter-final exit in 2022 have only fueled their hunger. If England can get their squad selection right and handle the pressure, 2026 might just be their year.

2. Argentina

Defending champions Argentina shocked the world in Qatar 2022, proving that a well-organized, passionate squad could overcome the odds. But can Lionel Messi lead them to glory once again?

Argentina’s squad may not be as star-studded as others, but under Lionel Scaloni, they have developed a resilient and disciplined playing style that brought them both a World Cup and back-to-back Copa América titles.

They are expected to be strong contenders, but repeating their 2022 success won’t be easy. If Messi and his supporting cast can deliver another inspired performance, a historic back-to-back title could be within reach.

1. Spain

The team to beat in 2026? Spain.

La Roja returned to dominance by winning Euro 2024, reminding the world of their tiki-taka brilliance. With a mix of young prodigies and experienced leaders, they now look like the strongest team heading into the next World Cup.

With Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Pau Cubarsí forming the new backbone of the squad, Spain has the potential to dominate world football for years to come. Their ability to control possession and dictate the tempo makes them the early favorites to win the tournament.

Enzo Fernandez's masterlcass against Brazil

