7 Defenders Real Madrid Could Sign to Replace Eder Militao

Real Madrid is facing a major dilemma after the injury of Éder Militão.

With the Brazilian centre-back out of the field, the white directive is in full search for a substitute that reinforces their defensive line and maintains the competitive level.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five potential defensive signings Madrid could consider to reinforce their ranks:

1. Virgil van Dijk

The list of candidates to cover this absence is led by important figures and young talent, but negotiations won't be easy.

Firstly, Virgil Van Dijk emerges as a high-profile option.

The Dutchman, whose contract ends in the upcoming market, offers experience and solidity. His contract expires in June 2025, making him a good alternative for the white team.

2. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Real Madrid made initial contacts with Aymeric Laporte, the Al-Nassr defender, before the injury to Eder Militao during the club’s recent match against Osasuna.

It has been learned that Laporte has emerged as a key target for Real Madrid in the upcoming January transfer window and while no official agreement has been reached yet, the club is said to be keen on securing the defender for a transfer fee in the region of €10-12 million.

Furthermore, on the player’s part, it has been stated that if he wants to move to Real Madrid, he will have to reduce his salary to €5-6 million per season.

The situation surrounding Laporte’s potential move is complex. Real Madrid are well aware that acquiring the 30-year-old from Al-Nassr will not be easy.

3. Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Pau Torres, who moved to Aston Villa from Villarreal, brings both La Liga experience and international pedigree.

Known for his intelligence on the ball and ability to read the game, Torres would adapt quickly to Real Madrid’s style of play.

With experience in both La Liga and European competitions, he could seamlessly fit into Ancelotti's lineup and provide stability to the backline.

4. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Gvardiol, one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, offers both physical presence and versatility, able to play as a center-back or left-back.

He joined Manchester City last season, but his raw talent and technical skill might be worth Madrid’s investment if they pursue an ambitious bid.

His defensive acumen and potential make him an excellent long-term solution for Madrid's defence.

5. Evan Ndicka (AS Roma)

The talented French centre-back Evan Ndicka, who recently transferred to AS Roma, is another viable option for Madrid.

Standing out for his strong aerial ability and solid ball-playing skills, Ndicka’s adaptability to both central and left-sided defensive roles would add depth and flexibility to Madrid's backline.

His recent move to Roma could make negotiations tricky, but his upside could be worth it.

6. Antonio Silva (Benfica)

At just 20, Antonio Silva has quickly made a name for himself as a standout defender for Benfica, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

His strong tackling and excellent positional sense make him an appealing prospect for Madrid’s defence.

With youth on his side, Silva represents a promising long-term investment and could thrive alongside Madrid’s experienced defensive line.

7. Castello Lukeba

Finally, Castello Lukeba, a promising talent from RB Leipzig, represents a fresh and rising option. At just 21 years old, his signing could be a long-term bet.

However, Leipzig won't be willing to let him go for less than 60 million euros, a quite high figure considering the other options Real Madrid has to strengthen its defence.

