Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nasraoui, has drawn parallels between his son and legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane

Nasraoui argues that his son is not a winger and possesses Zidane's abilities to shine in a more central role

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is recovering from a grade one right ankle syndesmosis injury picked up against Crvena Zvezda

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mounir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, sees glimpses of the great Zinedine Zidane in his son, comparing Yamal’s natural abilities to the legendary playmaker’s.

Despite his son's remarkable impact on the field, Nasraoui insists that Yamal’s potential is still largely untapped, with only "20% of his ability" revealed to the world so far.

Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nasraoui, has compared the Barcelona prodigy to Zinedine Zidane. Photos by Etsuo Hara and Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's progress as a winger

This season, Yamal has established himself as an essential part of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad.

His presence on the pitch has been instrumental in the team’s success, as highlighted by the fact that Barca's two league defeats occurred when he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Operating primarily on the right wing, the young star has already tallied 14 goal involvements (six goals and eight assists), per Transfermarkt, demonstrating his attacking prowess and creative vision.

Yamal's dad claims son is not a winger

Nasraoui envisions his son excelling in a central role similar to Zidane's, where Yamal’s technical and mental strengths would shine behind the striker.

“For me, he is a number 10, not a winger. He has the skill and mentality to play in the centre, behind the striker, like Zinedine Zidane,” Nasraoui told France Football, as quoted by Goal.

Yamal's injury concerns

Unfortunately, Yamal missed Barca’s recent trip to Real Sociedad due to injury.

This setback made his absence keenly felt in an unexpected defeat for the Catalans.

Barcelona has since confirmed that Yamal will be out for "two to three weeks," with this timeline corroborated by Fabrizio Romano.

Yamal's dad makes bold predictions

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Mounir Nasraoui has high expectations for his son, envisioning a bright future in football.

He believes Yamal is on track to achieve greatness and sees it as only a matter of time before he claims the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal compared to Vinicius

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lamine Yamal has drawn comparisons to Vinicius Junior, with some suggesting he might even surpass the Brazilian forward in specific areas.

Former Spain international Marcos Senna remarked that Yamal’s remarkable technical skills could one day enable him to outshine Vinicius.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh