Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nasraoui, has waxed lyrical about his son, suggesting he will win multiple Ballon d'Ors

Yamal, currently recuperating from an injury, has been on a steady rise since bursting on the scene in April last year

He has even been touted to become the greatest footballer in the history of Spanish football if he continues on this trajectory

Mounir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal, sees extraordinary potential in his son and believes he’s destined for greatness in the world of football.

According to Mounir, the young talent has barely begun to showcase his capabilities.

Lamine Yamal gleefully wields his Kopa Trophy in front of a packed crowd at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

He estimates that the world has witnessed only a fraction—20%—of what Yamal can do on the pitch.

Just last month, Nasraoui watched his 17-year-old son win the prestigious Kopa Trophy and finish eighth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, an achievement remarkable for a player of his age.

He believes it's only a matter of time before Yamal claims football's highest individual honour.

Speaking with France Football, Nasraoui expressed both admiration and confidence in Yamal's potential, stating,

“I quickly understood that he was a star, that he was not a human being like the others. From a very young age, there was a ball in his stroller."

Nasraoui recalled the unwavering faith he had in his son’s future, telling friends that Yamal would one day become the world’s best.

“He was a pure diamond,” he remarked, emphasising the importance of Yamal remaining grounded and joyful both on and off the field.

Reflecting on his son’s growth, he added, “Today, he is a man. I told him that the other day, and I could not hold back my tears.”

"I rub my hands thinking about the Ballon d'Ors he's going to win."

Lamine Yamal out with an injury

Unfortunately, Yamal missed Barcelona’s recent clash with Real Sociedad due to an injury sustained in their Champions League fixture against Crvena Zvezda, per 90Min.

Despite this setback, Nasraoui eagerly anticipates the future, confident his son is on track to secure multiple Ballon d'Or titles.

Lamine Yamal touted to be next GOAT

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been told he possesses the potential to reach extraordinary heights, comparable to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

A former Real Madrid striker has even suggested that Yamal could become the greatest footballer in Spanish football history.

Yamal compared to Real Madrid's Vinicius

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been compared to Vinicius Junior, with some speculating that the young talent may even surpass the Brazilian in certain aspects.

Former Spain international Marcos Senna recently commented that Yamal’s exceptional technical abilities could allow him to eventually outshine Vinicius in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh