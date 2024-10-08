Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been told he is not a 'better' footballer than 17-year-old Lamine Yamal

Despite being the favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, a former Spain star identified some attributes missing in Vinicius' playing style

Instead, he argues that the Barcelona wonderkid has everything in his locker to become a world-beater, ahead of Vini

Barcelona’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, with some arguing that the teenage sensation may already surpass the Brazilian in certain aspects.

Since breaking into the first team, Yamal has dazzled fans and pundits alike with his exceptional talent, shattering records along the way.

Marcos Sena believes Lamine Yamal is a 'better' footballer than Vinicius Junior. Photos by Pedro Salado and Denis Doyle.

Lamine Yamal's hot form this season

His remarkable contributions were instrumental in Spain’s victory at the 2024 European Championship, and his impressive form this season has continued to bolster his reputation.

At just 17 years old, Yamal has been a key figure in Barca's early dominance in La Liga.

According to Transfermarkt, he has racked up 10 goal contributions (five goals and five assists) in just 11 appearances across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in Barca's quest to wrest the Spanish title from their eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

Comparing Vinicius to Lamine

In contrast, Vinicius Junior, who was electrifying during the second half of last season and central to Madrid’s trophy haul—save for the Copa del Rey—has had a slower start to the current campaign.

Despite his status as a favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Vinicius hasn’t quite reached the expected heights this term, showing flashes of brilliance but lacking consistency.

Lamine Yamal told he's better than Vinicius

Former Spain international Marcos Senna recently weighed in on the debate, arguing that Yamal could surpass Vinicius due to his superior technical ability.

“Both are fantastic players, but I personally prefer Lamine,” Senna stated as quoted by Tribuna, pointing to the youngster’s superior ball control and decision-making.

"Vinicius sometimes makes wild passes. The other day, he gave one to Rodrygo [against Espanyol], and it looked like it was [Luka] Modric to give it to him.

While Senna acknowledged Yamal’s immense potential, he also identified one area where Vinicius currently has the edge—raw speed.

"But Lamine hits it much better, and he's more exciting to watch in one-on-one duels. If he had Vinicius' speed, he would be the perfect dribbler."

Real Madrid star praises Yamal

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has lavished praise on Lamine Yamal.

Despite the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Rudiger couldn't overlook Yamal's extraordinary abilities, which have already started to make history in football.

