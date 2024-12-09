Michael Essien and FC Nordsjaelland Visit Ghana for Cultural Exchange Program
- Michael Essien has arrived in Ghana with FC Nordsjaelland as part of a cultural exchange program
- The legendary midfielder works as an assistant coach at the Danish top-flight side FC Nordsajaelland
- Essien played for several top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, AC Milan and Spanish giants Real Madrid
Michael Essien has returned to Ghana alongside Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for an inspiring cultural exchange initiative.
The program, designed to strengthen ties with Ghana and motivate budding football talents, kicked off as FC Nordsjaelland arrived on Saturday, December 7.
The delegation is stationed at the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Old Akrade, per Joy Sports.
Activities began on Monday morning with a training session, marking the start of an immersive experience aimed at blending football development with an appreciation for Ghanaian culture.
Essien, now a coach with FC Nordsjaelland, has sparked excitement among young athletes and fans alike, offering a chance to learn from one of Ghana’s footballing greats.
This initiative underscores FC Nordsjaelland’s commitment to youth development, diversity, and cultural appreciation, with first-team players and staff participating in various events throughout their stay.
Essien's generosity is often overshadowed by his exploits in the game, but the 42-year-old is actively involved in several of such acts.
Before retiring in 2021, Essien played for several top clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid and AC Milan of Italy.
Essien pursues coaching career
The former Black Stars midfielder has started his journey to becoming a football manager.
Currently, Essien works as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he is practically learning on the job.
As reported by 3 News, he recently acquired a UEFA Certificate in Management as part of the tools required to become a complete manager.
Essien shares coaching experience
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien shared his experience working with some of the top managers in the world including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.
The former Ghana international played under both managers during his time at English club Chelsea.
