Manchester City's Rodri defeated Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award nearly two weeks ago, but it was full of drama

Many felt the Real Madrid winger was robbed, saying he deserved it for leading his club to La Liga and Champions League glory

The Spanish midfielder weighed in on the Ballon d'Or debate, hinting that Vinicius Junior wasn’t even his main competitor for the award

Rodri has added his thoughts to the Ballon d’Or fallout with Real Madrid, downplaying Vinicius Junior’s standing as a top contender for the award.

Recently crowned as the first Manchester City player and the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d’Or, Rodri edged out Vinicius.

Rodri has weighed in on the Ballon d'Or fallout with Real Madrid by suggesting Vinicius Junior was not even his closest rival. Photos by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

This sparked frustration within Real Madrid, who even boycotted the ceremony in protest, calling it a significant injustice, per Goal.

However, Rodri stands by his win, asserting that his consistency over the past two years made him a worthy recipient.

The Spain midfielder emphasised that his performance and reliability across multiple seasons set him apart in the race for football’s most prestigious individual prize.

The 28-year-old told COPE via ESPN:

"I believe I was the most consistent player that season. Maybe I didn’t have the highest peaks, and perhaps I had more standout moments last season, but in terms of consistency, I think I was deserving. But who am I to judge? It’s not up to me to debate whether I earned it or not."

Rodri fires fresh jibe at Vinicius

Rodri also hinted that his Spain teammate Dani Carvajal had a stronger case for the Ballon d'Or than Vinicius, citing Carvajal's key role in Spain's Euro 2024 victory over the summer.

"I was a bit stunned when, during the trophy presentation, half the room started chanting ‘Vinicius, Vinicius!’ Still, I felt respected by the audience as they all stood and applauded me afterward."

“I would vote for [Dani] Carvajal second, and yeah, Vinicius third. I never disrespected anyone, and I truly respect Vinicius and Real Madrid.

“I didn’t miss Vinicius not congratulating me. I care about my people, my family and my club. I wouldn’t have done what Real Madrid did by not showing up to the gala, but there’s no point in thinking about it any more."

Rodri played a role in Man City's treble in the 2022/23 season and their historic fourth straight Premier League title last season. He also led Spain to European glory.

Vinicius opens up after Ballon d'Or heartbreak

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vinicius shared his reaction after just missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian standout was considered a top contender for the award, but it ultimately went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Notably, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives were present at the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh