Rodri has aimed a subtle dig at Vinicius Junior weeks after edging the Real Madrid star for the Ballon d'Or Award

The Spanish midfielder snubbed Vinicius when naming the player who can match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, the question of who replaces Ronaldo and Messi as the GOATs of football continues to linger

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, has stirred the pot once again, taking a subtle jab at Vinicius Junior just weeks after winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Rodri narrowly clinched the prestigious award over Vinicius, edging the Brazilian winger by 41 points—a result that sparked controversy, with some critics suggesting the outcome unfairly favoured the Spaniard.

Rodri picked Erling Haaland as the player who can match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, snubbing Vinicius in the process. Photos by Soccrates Images, Franck Fife and Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the claims, official results affirmed Rodri as the rightful winner of the 68th edition, celebrated at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, as noted by Eurosport.

Rodri snubs Vinicius, names player who matches Ronaldo, Messi

Now, as Rodri recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, he’s shared his thoughts on the current crop of elite players.

Opening up on the subject matter, the 28-year-old snubbed Vinicius to name Erling Haaland as the player he sees reaching the statistical impact of legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The most decisive player in the world in terms of numbers is Erling Haaland,” Rodri stated in an interview with Cope, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s the only player who could come close to Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo... He is also very young and will be there for many years.”

Who replaces Ronaldo and Messi as GOATs?

This comparison fuels the ongoing debate over who might inherit the title of football’s next icon as Messi and Ronaldo, who ruled the sport for nearly 20 years, approach the end of their careers.

Although Haaland’s name has emerged strongly, other promising talents like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius are also in contention to take on this immense legacy.

Rodri downplays Vinicius' Ballon d'Or ranking

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodri weighed in on the Ballon d'Or debate involving Real Madrid, downplaying Vinicius' position as a primary contender.

The Spanish midfielder suggested that Vinicius wasn't even his closest rival for the prestigious award.

Vinicius' response after Ballon d'Or snub

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Vinicius's response after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian star was seen as a leading candidate for the award, which eventually went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Interestingly, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives attended the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh