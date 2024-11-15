Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has given Ghana the lead in their penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola after scoring a fine freekick to open the scoring.

The Black Stars, who desperately need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive, responded to the pressure early in the game after the captain bent in a fabulous freekick after just 16 minutes.

The Angolans, largely missing in the early exchanges, were immediately awoken from their slumber as they began to put some pressure on the Black Stars team.

Jordan Ayew gives Ghana a first-half lead against Angola in the AFCON qualifier. Photo: Issouf Sanogo/ MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Twelve minutes later, they were awarded a penalty after Gideon Mensah fouled a player in the box, but M'Bala Nzola's kick was saved.

In a video shared on social media, Ayew curled home from 28 yards to hand Ghana the lead.

The Black Stars will have to maintain their lead if they are to leave Luanda with something.

The Black Stars currently sit third on the table in Group F, just a point behind Sudan ahead of the final round of games.

Ghana keep qualification hopes alive

The Black Stars head into the break with an important lead, which is a morale-booster for the West African giants.

Ghana has to beat Angola to stand any chance of qualifying before the final round of games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Niger in the final Group F game on Monday in Accra.

Black Stars donates to kids with special needs

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana donated to the Dzorwulu Special School before their departure to Luanda for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The team led by captain Jordan Ayew visited the school, which caters to children with special needs, to donate food items, water, and an undisclosed amount of money to the institution.

The players also spent time with the kids as they engaged them in a friendly moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh