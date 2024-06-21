Kofi Kyere: Black Stars Midfielder Hangs Out With Antonio Rudiger, Gets His Jersey As A Gift
- A photo of Ghanaian player Daniel-Kofi Kyere and German footballer Antonio Rudiger hanging out has surfaced online
- Both players were delighted to meet each other as they beamed with smiles while taking a photograph
- The German player, as a way of showing appreciation to Kyereh for the visit gifted him his jersey
Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has captivated fans after a photo of him hanging out with Real Madrid player Antonio Rudiger surfaced online.
The Black Stars midfielder and the Real Madrid player met following his return to Germany.
Kyereh, who is currently nursing an injury, took time off to visit Rudiger, a seasoned defender currently playing for Real Madrid and the German national team.
They were both captured beaming with smiles as they posed for a pic.
During his visit, Kofi Kyere received the Real Madrid player's jersey as a gift. Many netizens who saw the post were impressed and liked the photo.
See the photo below:
Kofi Kyere missing from active football after ACL injury
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, known for his dynamic play and skilful manoeuvres on the field, has been missing from active football after recently sustaining an injury during a crucial match.
He sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2022 World Cup, leading to his absence from the pitch.
Despite his injury, Kofi Kyere has embarked on a committed rehabilitation process to ensure his quick recovery.
He's also having a good time, travelling across Europe and visiting other renowned players.
Kofi Kyere wears Kudus' jersey for training
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Daniel-Kofi Kyere had warmed hearts after a photo of him wearing his colleague footballer Mohammed Kudus' jersey surfaced online.
Kofi-Kyere donned Kudus' West Ham jersey during one of his recovery training sessions. The touching gesture resonated deeply with many fans and football enthusiasts, who admired the players' bond.
Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. Others also wished him a speedy recovery while calling for his return to the football pitch.
