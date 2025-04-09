John Mahama, in a video that went viral, travelled with three cars to attend the recent Association of African Universities' 10th anniversary

A video of the President's mini convoy circulated on social media and earned him praise from many Ghanaians for his down-to-earth nature

President Mahama has often sparked reactions with his unconventional travel arrangements, which has earned him praise and criticism

A video of President John Dramani Mahama arriving at an event with only three cars in his convoy has gone viral on social media.

The video was taken at the Association of African Universities (AAU) 10th anniversary. In the footage, Mahama left the event in a Mercedes S Class with a Landcruiser, and a Toyota Camry followed suit.

The 10th-anniversary celebration of the Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE) initiative was organised by the AAU in partnership with the World Bank, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA).

Many people who saw the video were in awe of how modest the President was with his style of travelling. In his second term, Mahama has often refrained from using excessively long convoys in his travels.

He also recently arrived at an event with a Volkswagen ID Buzz, accompanied by a small group of people, all dressed in white. In the video, there was minimal security in sight as well, sparking criticism about his safety.

This added to a series of past incidents involving his transportation choices. One of the most talked-about moments was when a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Edition, estimated to cost over GHC8 million, was seen at an event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Many believed it belonged to Mahama. However, the NDC’s Deputy Communications Officer said the car was not his but rather belonged to his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama. The President's sibling has also been seen driving the statesman around.

John Mahma receives praise for vehicle convoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ebennhyira_1210 said:

"This one Dey go economical summit and stuffs … But one bi I know, na wedding and party ooo."

Ebenezer Nyarkoh commented:

"In fact, I'm disappointed in JDM He can't chop our money 🤑🤑 aaaah, why?"

No Shaking satellite wrote:

"Masha Allah God bless you JM."

sarkcess_clems said:

"My President, Your President, Our President."

Mr Juan Ballad said:

"Only 3 cars 🤭✌️✌️."

bex said:

"Simple movement. Nothing complicated."

yesitsme wrote:

"JM 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 the love is so deep."

Source: YEN.com.gh